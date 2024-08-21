MENA, Qatar — TOD, the leading sports and entertainment streaming platform in the MENA region, has announced the highly anticipated return of the Premier League. As the destination for sports enthusiasts across the region, TOD is set to offer unparalleled access to live Premier League matches and a variety of exclusive shows.

In 2023, TOD saw a significant rise in Premier League viewership across the MENA region. The country with the highest viewership was UAE followed by Egypt. The most-watched football teams of the year were Liverpool and Manchester City, and the topmost-watched match of 2023 was Liverpool & Manchester City on Nov 25, 2023.

In addition to the regular programming from beIN SPORTS with both English and Arabic studios, TOD also has announced 24*7 streaming of Premier League TV (PL TV) in HD and up to 50 frames per second. The channel features all Premier League content, providing comprehensive coverage that includes live matches, magazine shows, and much more.

This season, fans can look forward to a diverse range of programs on PL TV designed to enhance their football experience, including:

Fantasy Show: The show offers guidance to all those navigating Fantasy Premier League (FPL) picks. Experts will analyse the statistics and provide recommendations to help fans choose between stars like Saka or Salah, Foden or Fernandes, and Wilson or Watkins.

Welcome to the Weekend: Presented by Jonathan Joseph, Olivia Buzaglo, Andrew Mensah, and Ayo Akinwolere, this fast-paced show offers a fun and alternative look at the Premier League. The program covers lifestyle, food, fashion, gaming, music, and, of course, football.

Team Talks: Hosted by Julia Stuart, Team Talks provides a detailed build-up to the weekend’s key fixtures. The show features two expert guests and includes insights, opinions, and the latest interviews and press conference content.

Fan Zone: Fan Zone gives football supporters worldwide a unique platform to share their passion and discuss Premier League topics with one another and special studio guests. The refreshed show offers enhanced ways for fans to interact and connect.

The Kelly & Wrighty Show: Every Monday, Kelly Cates and Ian Wright will discuss and analyze the biggest stories from the weekend’s action. The show will feature former Premier League stars and journalists providing their perspectives on top-flight topics.

Generation XG: Generation XG delivers in-depth analysis of the Premier League matchweek through expert data and commentary.

The Final Word: Michael Owen and Steve Bower recap the weekend’s key Premier League stories with detailed analysis.

PL Originals: Fans can enjoy exclusive content such as Goals of the Season, Netbusters, PL Rewind, and The Catch-Up Show.

About TOD

TOD brings premium sports and entertainment content to viewers across the MENA region. The platform offers over 60,000 hours of premium Arabic, Turkish, International, Blockbuster, and Children’s Entertainment content, including titles from leading Western Studios. TOD is also the region’s leading sports streaming platform for MENA, with exclusive rights to live-stream matches from various sporting events, including the UEFA Champions League, Premier League, La Liga, Ligue 1, Bundesliga, Turkish Super Lig, Europa League, NBA, ONE Championship, Davis Cup, ATP Tour and all four Grand Slams among the notable ones. Learn more about TOD TV: www.TOD.TV