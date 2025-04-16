Cartex, a fintech marketplace for financial and payments solutions, has announced the opening of its Middle East headquarters in Dubai, UAE. The new space will serve as a key center for Cartex’s operations across MENA, APAC and Europe, targeting business development.

Dubai was the obvious choice for this expansion, as its thriving fintech sector has exploded in recent years and presents access to top global talent which aligns perfectly with Cartex’s plans. Located in Dubai Internet City, a major tech hub home to industry leaders –like Microsoft and Cisco–, the new office stands out with Cartex branding and prime visibility.

The Creator Economy

Within Cartex headquarters, a dedicated Creator Hub has been created, this is a space built specifically for digital creators where they can produce content, share ideas, and collaborate. The idea is also to have a creator’s academy which will support future talent. This move aligns with Cartex’s broader mission: to support the creator economy and help people turn their creativity into financial success.

“Our vision at Cartex goes beyond just payment solutions — we are building the future of digital finance," says Murad Salikhov, founder of Cartex. “Our innovative payment solutions help businesses and creators grow, and this new Dubai HQ is a big step toward that goal. With the Creator Hub at its heart, we are building a space where content creators can confidently collaborate and thrive.”

The opening of the Creator Hub is only the beginning. Cartex plans to host events and creative initiatives within the community in the coming months, promoting a dynamic ecosystem for creators and industry professionals.

About Cartex

Founded in 2022, Cartex is a leading fintech business - the one-stop shop for financial solutions, serving both B2C and B2B markets. The company combines regulated financial products from a range of global providers under one brand, making payments simpler and more widely accessible. Its flagship product, the "One Payment Button," enables merchants to integrate multiple payment options effortlessly, providing customers with a seamless payment experience. With a commitment to continuous progress, Cartex is redefining digital payments and staying ahead in the evolving financial landscape.

For more about Cartex: https://www.cartex.com/