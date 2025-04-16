"In 2024 we had 1.5 million seats In total, since january 2024 til end of Q1 2025 700,000+ seats has been added for Umrah and Ziyarah potential. Our total target is to add in total 2.5 million seats more only in 2025 and Umrah & Ziyarah will have a huge focus mainly on air connectivity to Medina from global markets"

According to Majid Khan, the CEO of the program.

He added that

"Regarding the focus market we basically focus on Europe, GCC, CIS as well and Indonesia, we are following all source markets according to our National Tourism Strategy”

The Air Connectivity Program has added more than 700,000 seats for Umrah and visitation from Europe and Asia to the market, according to Mr. Majid Khan, the CEO of the program, in a statement to "Al-Iqtisadiya."

Khan mentioned that Saudi Arabia is working to add a new destination for air connectivity this year, which will be the third for Umrah and visitation from Germany, specifically from Stuttgart to Jeddah.

The Air Connectivity Program, launched by Saudi Arabia in 2021, aims to facilitate market entry and increase expansion opportunities for air travel partners by developing current air routes and adding new routes.

Khan added that several new airlines have been included for Umrah and visitation from Europe, such as EuroWings, in addition to two new destinations from last year, namely Berlin and Cologne to Jeddah.

He pointed out that the French airline Transavia will start new flights from the Paris region to Jeddah and from Lyon to Jeddah.

The program acts as the executive enabler of the National Tourism Strategy and the National Aviation Strategy, working to enhance cooperation and build partnerships in the tourism and aviation sectors, ensuring maximum flexibility and the highest levels of quality.

He explained that starting this August, there will be a daily flight from London Gatwick Airport to Medina, which will generate approximately 180,000 seats.

It is noteworthy that the program announced earlier this year its success in attracting 12 airlines and adding 20 new routes to Saudi Arabia, totaling 1.5 million seats, with the most recent airline attracted being ITA Airways, British Airways, Eurowings, Transavia and Wizz Air.