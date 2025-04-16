RIYADH, Saudi Arabia--(BUSINESS WIRE/AETOSWire)-- ZentrumHub, a leading travel technology provider, has announced a strategic partnership with FlyAkeed Inc., an online travel agency based in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. FlyAkeed is a travel tech platform with an intuitive, user-friendly interface designed to streamline corporate travel processes, making it easier and more efficient for businesses to manage their travel needs. This collaboration aims to enhance the travel booking experience for customers across Saudi Arabia and the broader Middle East region.

FlyAkeed’s technology-driven approach simplifies travel management, boosts productivity, and provides top-notch support every step of the way.

The partnership will see ZentrumHub’s hotel API integrated with FlyAkeed’s platform, streamlining the booking process and improving customer experience for their growing user base.

“We are excited to collaborate with FlyAkeed to enhance the travel experience in the Middle East, this partnership supports our expansion strategy and brings our cutting-edge solutions to a broader audience,” said Bhushan Tamhankar - Cofounder & COO at ZentrumHub.

Iqbal Basha | FlyAkeed’s VP - Operations and Sourcing, added, “Partnering with ZentrumHub allows us to further innovate and enhance our hotel booking platform, providing better value to our travelers.”

About ZentrumHub

ZentrumHub is a travel technology platform that helps OTAs connect with suppliers globally through a universal API connection. Founded in 2021 with a vision to simplify travel technology, ZentrumHub is connected with more than 80+ hotel suppliers globally. Its AI enabled products intend to help B2B, B2C, corporate and meta OTAs with an end-to-end hotel booking solution.

About FlyAkeed

FlyAkeed is a leading travel tech platform transforming corporate travel management. With innovative solutions like automated approvals, expense tracking, live reporting, and tailored travel services, FlyAkeed empowers businesses to streamline operations, save time, and optimize costs, all while delivering a seamless, user-friendly experience. Rooted in innovation and customer-centricity, FlyAkeed continues to shape the future of corporate travel across Saudi Arabia and the GCC.