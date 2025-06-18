TOD, the leading sports and entertainment streaming platform in the MENA region, is thrilled to announce the extension of its exclusive digital streaming rights for the English Premier League (EPL) for the next three seasons.

This milestone makes TOD the only streaming platform in the region where fans can watch every Premier League match, one of the world’s most followed football competitions. It is a testament to TOD commitment to delivering unrivalled access to live sports, combining high-quality streaming with a personalised viewing experience.

John-Paul McKerlie, VP of Marketing and Sales at TOD, expressed his enthusiasm for the extension, saying: “The Premier League holds a special place in the hearts of football fans across the region, and we are proud to continue being their home for it. This extension reflects our ongoing mission to deliver not just games, but unforgettable moments, through live coverage, available in multiple languages and in the highest quality possible.”

This step enables TOD to further enhance the digital football experience by offering:

Live and on-demand coverage of every EPL match in HD and 4K.

Interactive features, including real-time match stats, highlights, and multi-angle replays.

Personalised content in Arabic, English, and French, tailored to local fans.

Seamless access across mobile, smart TVs, and desktop devices.

All Liverpool, Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea, and Manchester City matches, along with every other Premier League team, will be streamed live on TOD when the new season kicks off. This will give fans across the MENA region front-row access to every thrilling moment,

Beyond the Premier League, TOD continues to be the home of major global sports competitions, including the UEFA Champions League, LaLiga, NBA, Formula 1 and more, making it the region’s go-to destination for live and on-demand sports.

About TOD:

TOD brings premium sports and entertainment content to viewers across the MENA region. The platform offers over 60,000 hours of premium Arabic, Turkish, International, Blockbuster, and Children’s Entertainment content including titles from leading Western Studios. TOD is also the region’s leading sports streaming platform for MENA, with exclusive rights to live-stream matches from various sporting events, including the UEFA Champions League, Premier League, LaLiga, Ligue 1, Bundesliga, Turkish Super Lig, Europa League, NBA, ONE Championship, Davis Cup, ATP Tour and all four Grand Slams among the notable ones. Learn more about TOD TV: www.TOD.TV