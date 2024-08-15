MENA Qatar: TOD, the subscription-based OTT platform from beIN Media Group, is pleased to announce a strategic multiyear agreement with Iraqi digital platform 1001. This partnership will grant exclusive distribution rights for TOD packages in Iraq, significantly enhancing its reach and engagement with audiences in the region.

Starting August 15th, 2024, 1001 subscribers will have access to premium TOD offerings, including TOD Mobile, TOD, and TOD 4K packages, through a bundled add-on option. Additionally, TOD users will enjoy exclusive access to all beIN SPORTS programming via the TOD application. 1001 will also exclusively manage the distribution of sports and entertainment content from TOD across the B2B and corporate sectors, including telcos and ISPs.

"Partnering with 1001 allows us to strengthen our footprint in Iraq and cater to the growing demand for quality sports and entertainment content," said John-Paul Mckerlie, VP of Marketing and Sales at TOD. "Our platform provides unparalleled access to live sports, blockbusters, and unique programming tailored to family entertainment. This partnership signifies our commitment to expanding our presence in MENA and delivering an exceptional viewing experience."

Echoing this sentiment, Mohsen Khairaldin Garcia, Co-Founder and CEO of 1001, stated, "We are thrilled to collaborate with TOD, a renowned leader in streaming technology. This partnership not only enables us to enhance our service offerings but also aligns with our vision of providing Iraqi audiences with unparalleled access to high-quality entertainment and sports content. Together, we're transforming the Iraqi entertainment landscape."

1001 and TOD are dedicated to fighting piracy in the region by delivering seamless access to high-quality content, enhancing Iraqi audiences' viewing experience. This partnership merges 1001’s rich library of hyper-localised content with premium live sports and entertainment offerings from TOD, resulting in a comprehensive entertainment solution explicitly tailored for viewers in Iraq. Together, they aim to ensure that fans enjoy their favourite shows and live events without compromise, reinforcing the importance of legitimate streaming services in the digital landscape.

About TOD:

Launched in January 2022, TOD has quickly established itself as a leading platform across MENA, offering an extensive library that includes premium sports, Arabic, Turkish, international content, and original productions. It leads the sports OTT space with exclusive rights to live-stream matches from various sporting events, including the UEFA Champions League, Premier League, Ligue 1, Bundesliga, Turkish Super Lig, Europa League, NBA, ONE Championship, Davis Cup, ATP Tour and all four Grand Slams among the notable ones. With features such as 4K streaming and TOD360 for enhanced fan engagement, TOD is at the forefront of delivering a personalized and integrated content experience.

About 1001:

1001 is Iraq’s premier legal streaming platform, offering a vast library of hyper-localized and international content tailored to diverse audiences. As a leading OTT service, 1001 provides a comprehensive range of exclusive movies, TV series, live sports, and international programming, solidifying its position as the go-to choice for entertainment in Iraq.