Talaat Moustafa Group Holding S.A.E. (“TMG” or “the Group”) announces that it has been promoted from the Small Cap segment to the Mid Cap segment within the FTSE Russell Global Equity Index Series (GEIS), as part of the March 2026 Semi-Annual Review for the Middle East & Africa region.

The reason for the upgrade is due to the Group’s market capitalization having exceeded the mid-cap segment’s minimum of approximately $2.7bn on 31 December, which was the cutoff date for March review.

The reclassification reflects the Group’s continued growth in market capitalization, enhanced liquidity profile, and improved free float metrics.

The inclusion in the Mid Cap segment is expected to support TMG’s visibility among regional and global institutional investors, index-related investment flows, and trading liquidity in the Company’s shares.

This development underscores the strength of TMG’s business model, disciplined execution strategy, and sustained operational and financial performance.

The Group remains committed to delivering long-term value to its shareholders and maintaining the highest standards of transparency and corporate governance.



