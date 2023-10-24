Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Titan Watches has announced the opening of two new retail outlets in Ajman City Centre and Safari Mall in Sharjah, taking its tally to 22 stores across the UAE.

These kiosk-style retail outlets have been curated to deliver an enhanced customer experience based on insights and a careful study of the key demographics who live and work in the vicinity.

At Ajman City Centre, where the overarching demographic is Arabs and well-heeled expatriates, Titan’s retail outlet houses smart wearables, select fragrances, fashionable sunglasses to complement a strong portfolio of watches that includes Titan Edge ceramic, the stylish and elegant Raga collection, the chronograph Octane range and the opulent Regalia to cater to every price point and taste. At Safari mall, the trendy Fastrack brand of accessories is also being offered as it resonates with the more youthful and price conscious South Asian diaspora.

“In addition to improving space management and being more cost-effective, the kiosk-model allows us to gather customer insights quicker and more effectively and in turn deliver a better customer experience in an exciting and vibrant market like the UAE,” said Gaurav Midha, Business Head, International Business - Watches, Eyewear, Fragrances, and accessories.

“In recent years we have seen that localization of consumption with consumers expecting a seamless, personalized experience throughout the buyer journey. By tailor-making the offering at these kiosks be it with the product mix or even the language spoken by the team on site, we successfully deliver on the promises that have made us India's most iconic and loved lifestyle brand for the new-age consumer,” he added.

In addition to these new openings, you will find Titan retail outlets across UAE including in Ibn Battuta Mall, Deira City Centre, and Sharjah City Centre. You can also purchase the Titan Marhaba collection at select Hour Choice stores, leading department stores, online marketplaces, and authorized retailers. Titan Watch kiosks and stores can also be found across the GCC in Oman, KSA, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Qatar.

About Titan Company Limited:

Established in 1984, Titan Company Ltd. is a USD 2.8 billion (2019-20) listed company, manufacturing more than 15 million watches every year, with a customer base of over 200 million in 32 countries across 11,000 points of sale. Titan is also the recipient of the prestigious red dot design award for Titan Edge- the slimmest watch in the universe.

Quality is never a compromise in Titan’s watch development and its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility spreads over 450,000 sq. ft. Rated by many experts as among the best in the world, the facility bears ISO certifications for quality and environment management systems.

