Abu Dhabi, UAE – Titan Autonomous Solutions Trading Limited (China) and Inovartic Investment LLC (Abu Dhabi) have officially signed a Joint Venture Partnership aimed at accelerating the development of advanced autonomous mobility and sustainable technology solutions.

The signing ceremony took place on Friday, 18th October 2025, and was attended by Ran Zou, Chairperson and Founder of Titan Autonomous, Saif Al Darmaki, Chairman and Founder of Inovartic Investment, Anwar Hussein, Managing Partner and Founder of Inovartic Investment, and Ahmed Nasser Al Nowais of Annex Investments.

About Tian Autonomous

Titan Autonomous Solutions is recognized as one of China’s leading innovators in Level 4 autonomous trucking technology, integrating electrification, AI-driven autonomy, and large-scale industrial deployment. The company’s competitive edge lies in its end-to-end autonomous stack ownership, zero-emission high-payload logistics, and proven commercial applications—redefining intelligent transport far beyond passenger mobility.

About Inovartic Investment

Inovartic Investment, headquartered in Abu Dhabi, is a venture builder and investment platform focusing on DeepTech, Cleantech, and Smart Mobility ecosystems. The firm plays a key role in fostering cross-border collaborations aligned with Abu Dhabi’s “Make it in the Emirates” initiative and the UAE’s decarbonization agenda. Through its portfolio, Inovartic connects sectors such as AI, Green Aviation, Cybersecurity, and Real-World Asset Tokenization across emerging markets.

This strategic partnership marks a significant milestone in advancing Abu Dhabi’s vision to become a global hub for advanced mobility, innovation, and sustainable industrial development.