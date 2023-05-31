Dubai - The epitome of luxury watches, celebrates its first boutique grand opening at Yas Mall, Abu Dhabi. With more than 38 boutiques operated by strategic partners across the world in China, Korea, Middle East and Europe; TimeVallée is an inspirational space mixing heritage and contemporary luxury that guides and invites all watch lovers and beyond to browse, learn, share and experience the watchmaking world. TimeVallée at Yas Mall features seven of the most prestigious watches and jewelry brands including Baume et Mercier, Cartier, IWC, Jaeger LeCoultre, Panerai, Piaget, and Watchfinder.

A moment of grandeur unfolded as the CEO of TimeVallée Mr. Michael Guenoun the international director of Richemont Specialist Watchmakers joined a list of VIP guests, including H.E. Mr. Massimo Baggi, Ambassador of Switzerland to the UAE & Bahrain and other prominent business figures in Abu Dhabi to officiate the ribbon-cutting ceremony at the multi-brand boutique.

“As we venture further within the GCC region, we are happy to showcase our newest TimeVallée boutique in Yas Mall, Abu Dhabi. We are excited to connect our esteemed guests and provide them with an unforgettable experience tailored for luxury enthusiasts in Abu Dhabi. We are confident that it will become a significant addition to the luxurious retail landscape in the United Arab Emirates.” Michael Guenoun, CEO of TimeVallée.

The brand’s partner in UAE, Trafalgar Luxury Group represented by Paul Kupelian –Chief Commercial Officer, celebrated the opening of TimeVallée in Abu Dhabi along with guests from the media, social media personalities, VIPs and entrepreneurs from across the UAE. “We are pleased to celebrate the opening of TimeVallée, a worthy match to the market’s luxury demand with such a prestigious experience in the UAE, and in Yas Mall specifically, a destination for luxury seekers from all over the region” said Paul Kupelian –Chief Commercial Officer during the opening ceremony.

About TimeVallée - Heritage & Beyond

Created in 2014 with headquarters in Switzerland, TimeVallée is a luxury and innovative multi-brand destination store offering clients access to the most prestigious watch Maisons. TimeVallée is an inspirational space mixing heritage and contemporary luxury that guides and invites all watch lovers and beyond to browse, learn, share and experience the watchmaking world. With more than 38 boutiques operated by strategic partners across the world in, TimeVallée’s ambition is to keep expanding internationally in the coming years.

About Trafalgar

Ambition, dedication, imagination are words that describe how the Trafalgar Luxury Group became a regional luxury retailer in the Middle East. Kuwait born and family-built since 1972, the Group’s success can be attributed to its strategic partnerships with leading international brands including Chopard, Bvlgari, Harry Winston, Tag Heuer, Dior, and Gucci. With prime locations throughout the region, its concepts and boutiques are individually designed to highlight the extraordinary craftsmanship of each product and to create a memorable customer experience.

In 2018, Trafalgar Luxury Group spearheaded its plans for regional expansion while steadily growing its luxury sector portfolio to represent exclusive watch and jewelry brands, fashion brands, and technology, including its recent Apple Premium Reseller concept.

Today, the Group operates within five countries across the GCC, including Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Qatar, with more than 500 team members, representing more than 30 nationalities across its regional offices and stores. With its portfolio of numerous concepts and boutiques spread throughout the region and an unmatched reputation for professional ethics, Trafalgar Luxury Group is well geared to meet future challenges.

