Dubai, UAE: Embark on a retro cinema adventure! Roxy Cinemas, Dubai’s most luxurious cinema invites moviegoers to relive the magic of legendary films every Monday at 8PM.

Film enthusiasts can now immerse themselves in the bygone golden era of cinema in Roxy’s Platinum and Gold viewing experience featuring plush reclining seats and a mouthwatering selection of gourmet items crafted for a wide range of tastes and preferences.

Prepare to be whisked away on a cinematic time machine with films such as Die Hard (1988), Pretty Woman (1990), Sleepless in Seattle (1993), Bad Boys (1995), Rush Hour (1998), Fight Club (1999) and much more. For just AED 99, film buffs can watch a classic film in the Platinum or Gold experience while treating themselves to a refreshing soft beverage and a delicious pizza or hotdog served directly at their seats.

Cinemagoers can take a trip down memory lane at any of the Roxy Cinema locations with the Platinum viewing experience at Dubai Hills Malls, The Beach, City Walk, Boxpark and the Gold experience at Al Khawaneej.

Don't miss out on the opportunity to relive some of the greatest moments in cinema history, by visiting your nearest Roxy Cinemas every Monday. For more information, visit theroxycinemas.com or via the Roxy Cinemas app that can be downloaded on the App Store or Google Play.

