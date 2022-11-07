Dubai, United Arab Emirates: UAE-headquartered TIME Hotels has signed an agreement to manage 35 luxurious lodges in an equestrian eco-resort in Ifrane’s National Park in Morocco’s Atlas Mountains, its first property in the North African country.

The Atlas Crown Collection by TIME Resort will undergo a major extension and facelift which is expected to be completed by the end of 2023. It will comprise of 17 luxurious, cedar wood lodges, 18 hotel suites, a conference center, a heated outdoor & indoor swimming pool, restaurant, man- made lake, wellness spa, horse stables and a kids’ club.

The rejuvenating spa offers Hamman along with massage treatments, combining both physical and mental wellbeing. The resort chef will also prepare menus using healthy organic food, with vegetable and herb gardens located in their extensive gardens.

Outdoor activities include horse riding, mountain biking as well as hiking tours through the national park forest, enabling guests to connect with nature and admire the stunning views across the Atlas Mountains. Golfers will not feel left out either with the 18-hole Michlifen Golf & Country Club within easy reach.

“The resort is located approximately one hour by car from Fes airport, which has regular connecting flights to Casablanca and Rabat. The resort will be an ideal all-year-round getaway for families and couples to unwind and relax in a beautiful natural environment. Located on the lakes circuit, Atlas Crown is just at a walking distance from several lakes.” commented Mohamed Awadalla, CEO of TIME Hotels.

The signing ceremony took place at the African Hospitality Investment Forum (AHIF) 2022, which this year took place in Taghazout near Agadir.

