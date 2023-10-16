In a spectacular celebration of branding excellence, – AG Café, in collaboration with Apparel Group, celebrates a defining moment for Tim Hortons in winning the illustrious Superbrands status. Along with other 9 brands, Tim Hortons received this recognition at a grand ceremony held on 28th at the Intercontinental Hotel, Dubai Festival City.

The Superbrands organization, renowned globally as an independent authority and arbiter of branding brilliance, is dedicated to honoring exceptional brands and fostering the discipline of branding. The accolade is a testament to the relentless pursuit of quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction that each of the winning brands epitomizes.

Neeraj Teckchandani, CEO of Apparel Group, shared his strategic perspective on the recognition, stating, “Receiving this prestigious Award is both an honor and a valuable affirmation of our strategic commitment to excellence and innovation. This recognition underscores our relentless pursuit of delivering unparalleled quality and value, reflecting the strength and resilience of our brand portfolio. I am immensely proud of our dedicated team, whose consistent efforts enhance our brand’ s reputation and strategically position us for continued growth and success in the competitive global market.”

This award bear witness to Tim Hortons’ exceptional ability to grow and exceed in the competitive market, reinforcing its status as a leading brand in F&B industry. The award demonstrates Tim Hortons’ unique ability to resonate with consumers, offering products and experiences that stand out in the marketplace.

This recognition capitlises Apparel Group’s exceptional ability to nurture and grow brands in the competitive market, further solidifying their position in the global market.

About Apparel Group LLC

Apparel Group is a global fashion and lifestyle retail conglomerate residing at the crossroads of the modern economy – Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Today, Apparel Group caters to millions of eager shoppers through its 2100+ retail stores and 80+ brands on all platforms while employing over 20,000+ multicultural staff.

Apparel Group has carved its strong presence in the GCC and expanded thriving gateways to market in India, South Africa, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Pakistan, and Egypt. Additionally, clear strategies are in place to enter emerging markets such as Hungary and Philippines.

Apparel Group has created an omni-channel experience, operating brands originating from the USA, Canada, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The brands include leading names in fashion, footwear, and lifestyles such as Tommy Hilfiger, Charles & Keith, Skechers, Aldo, Nine West, Aeropostale, Jamie’s Italian, Tim Hortons, Cold Stone Creamery, Inglot, and Rituals.

Apparel Group owes its amazing growth to the vision and guidance of its dynamic Founder and Chairwoman, Mrs. Sima Ganwani Ved, who has taken the company from strength to strength since its inception in the last two decades.

https://apparelglobal.com/en/

TH Middle- East

In 2011, the iconic Canadian brand Tim Hortons made its way to the Middle East, opening its first Café & Bake Shop in Dubai, UAE. The brand has quickly expanded throughout the GCC, through a master franchise agreement with AG Café, the master franchisee of Tim Hortons brand in the Middle East.

Over the years, Tim Hortons has captured the hearts and taste buds of not only Canadians, but people all over the world, with classics like our Original Blend coffee and the signature Iced Capp®, along with a variety of inspired donuts including our ever-popular Timbits®. Guests can now enjoy our premium coffees, delicious baked goods, made to order sandwiches and wraps, and many other beverages and food products at locations throughout the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, Bahrain, India, and Kuwait.

Tim Hortons strongly believes in delivering superior quality products and services for its guests and communities through leadership, innovation and partnerships. The restaurant chain is known for its freshly brewed coffee and food; its tagline, “Always Fresh, Always Delicious” rightly explains the brand policy.