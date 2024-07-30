Dubai, UAE: Tim Hortons, the iconic Canadian coffee chain, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Union Coop, the leading consumer cooperative in the UAE. This innovative collaboration promises to blend the best of both worlds, enhancing community connections and delivering unparalleled value to customers.

In a landmark moment that signifies the dawn of a new era, Mr. Hesham Almekkawi, CEO of Tim Hortons Middle East, and Mr. Mohamed Al Hashemi, CEO of Union Coop, celebrated this partnership with a symbolic handshake, setting the stage for exciting ventures ahead.

The UAE is a vital market for Tim Hortons, serving as a hub for cultural exchange and growth opportunities in the Middle East. This partnership with Union Coop strengthens Tim Hortons' commitment to delivering exceptional experiences in this dynamic region.

Currently, 300 Tim Hortons outlets are operating in the region, with the brand planning to continue expanding its footprint in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) and GCC in the coming year to bring its authentic taste to more customers. Tim Hortons Middle East, represented by its master franchisee, AG Café International—a joint venture entity owned by Apparel Group and Gateway Partners—has been aggressively focused on widening its presence in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).

This partnership is fueled by a shared vision and a deep-rooted passion for community engagement. Tim Hortons and Union Coop are committed to elevating customer experiences and fostering a sense of belonging through their diverse offerings. Together, they will provide accessible, high-quality coffee and food options that resonate with the community’s desires, reinforcing their dedication to enriching lives.

The collaboration is set to amplify the robust reputations of both brands. Tim Hortons, renowned for its premium coffee and freshly baked goods, and Union Coop, celebrated for its extensive range of quality products and services, will combine forces to offer an unparalleled customer experience. This partnership not only extends Tim Hortons' footprint but also strengthens Union Coop's value proposition to its loyal patrons.

Hesham Almekkawi, CEO of Tim Hortons Middle East, shared his enthusiasm: "We are thrilled to partner with Union Coop in this exciting venture. Our shared values and commitment to the community make this collaboration a natural fit. We look forward to bringing the unique Tim Hortons experience to even more customers through Union Coop's extensive network."

Mr. Mohamed Al Hashemi, CEO of Union Coop, remarked, "This partnership with Tim Hortons aligns with our mission to provide value and quality to our customers. We are pleased to welcome Tim Hortons into our network, offering our customers a new experience."

About TIM HORTONS

Tim Hortons® is one of North America's largest restaurant chains operating in the quick service segment. Founded as a single location in Canada in 1964, Tim Hortons appeals to a broad range of guest tastes, with a menu that includes premium coffee, hot and cold specialty drinks (including lattes, cappuccinos, espresso, teas and our famous Iced Capp® Beverages), baked goods, hot breakfast sandwiches, breakfast snacking items, and other food products. Tim Hortons has more than 5,800 restaurants in Canada, the United States and around the world. It is part of Restaurant Brands International Inc. ("RBI"), one of the world's largest quick-service restaurant companies with over $40 billion in annual system-wide sales and over 30,000 restaurants in more than 120 countries and territories. RBI owns four of the world's most prominent and iconic quick service restaurant brands – BURGER KING®, TIM HORTONS®, POPEYES®, and FIREHOUSE SUBS®.

More information about the company is available at timhortons.com

About Union Coop

The Retail Pioneer ‘Union Coop’ was established by Ministerial Resolution No. 31/2 dated May 24, 1982, issued by the Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs at the time. Union Coop was incorporated with the vision to enhance the socioeconomic condition of members and to serve the local community wherever it operates. With a commitment to delivering exceptional value and quality across its diverse range of products and services, Union Coop operates multiple hypermarkets, supermarkets, and Commercial Centers/Malls in the United Arab Emirates. Through continuous innovation and customer-centric strategies, Union Coop strives to be the preferred shopping destination, providing a unique and fulfilling shopping experience to all customers.

For more information, visit https://corporate.unioncoop.ae/en/ .