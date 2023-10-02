With a formidable 285 outlets in the Middle East and 22 in India, Tim Hortons continues its visionary expansion, tailoring its offerings to diverse tastes and cultures.

AG Café, in collaboration with Apparel Group, celebrates a defining moment for Tim Hortons as it achieves a staggering 300 outlets across the GCC and India. This expansion is a testament to the brand's unyielding commitment to fostering deep ties in these regions, bringing together communities over coffee, and setting new benchmarks in service excellence.

Neeraj Teckchandani, CEO of Apparel Group, commented, "This achievement not only signifies our unwavering dedication to growth but also the deep bond and resonance Tim Hortons shares with the communities we serve. As we touch this remarkable milestone, we envision an even stronger future, deeply rooted in the values and culture of every region."

The 20th store, strategically located in Epicuria, Nehru Place, boasts an impressive 1375 sq ft, designed to provide the ultimate Tim Hortons experience for customers. Tim Hortons has planned a significant inauguration for its upcoming Bangalore Airport store, with special participation from the Canadian Embassy.

India, with its vibrant and diverse palate, has welcomed Tim Hortons with open arms, as indicated by the growing store count: Delhi NCR houses 10 stores, Punjab has 7, Mumbai boasts 3, and Bangalore opened 2.

Tim Hortons continues to innovate, introducing delightful culinary additions to its menu, tailored for the Bangalore market. Patrons can soon relish the Malabari Ghee Roast Paneer Pocket and the Pepper Chicken Pocket, underscoring the brand's commitment to cater to local tastes.

Regarding future plans in India, the coffee chain sets its sights on further expansion in the cities of Bangalore and Pune while continuing its growth trajectory in North India and Mumbai.

Completing this global picture, Tim Hortons, with its robust 285 outlets in the GCC spanning across UAE, KSA, Oman, Bahrain, Qatar, and Kuwait, stands as a testament to the brand's unwavering promise of quality, consistency, and community connection in the Middle East.

-Ends-

About Apparel Group LLC

Apparel Group is a global fashion and lifestyle retail conglomerate residing at the crossroads of the modern economy – Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Today, Apparel Group caters to millions of eager shoppers through its 2025+ retail stores and 80+ brands on all platforms while employing over 20,000+ multicultural staff.

Apparel Group has carved its strong presence in the GCC and expanded thriving gateways to market in India, South Africa, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Pakistan, and Egypt. Additionally, clear strategies are in place to enter emerging markets such as Hungary and Philippines.

Apparel Group has created an omni-channel experience, operating brands originating from the USA, Canada, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The brands include leading names in fashion, footwear, and lifestyles such as Tommy Hilfiger, Charles & Keith, Skechers, Aldo, Nine West, Aeropostale, Jamie’s Italian, Tim Hortons, Cold Stone Creamery, Inglot, and Rituals.

Apparel Group owes its amazing growth to the vision and guidance of its dynamic Founder and Chairwoman, Mrs. Sima Ganwani Ved, who has taken the company from strength to strength since its inception in the last two decades.

https://apparelglobal.com/en/

Tim Hortons - Middle- East

In 2011, the iconic Canadian brand Tim Hortons made its way to the Middle East, opening its first Café & Bake Shop in Dubai, UAE. The brand has quickly expanded throughout the GCC, through a master franchise agreement with AG Café, the master franchisee of Tim Hortons brand in the Middle East.

Over the years, Tim Hortons has captured the hearts and taste buds of not only Canadians, but people all over the world, with classics like our Original Blend coffee and the signature Iced Capp®, along with a variety of inspired donuts including our ever-popular Timbits®. Guests can now enjoy our premium coffees, delicious baked goods, made to order sandwiches and wraps, and many other beverages and food products at locations throughout the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, Bahrain, India, and Kuwait.

Tim Hortons strongly believes in delivering superior quality products and services for its guests and communities through leadership, innovation and partnerships. The restaurant chain is known for its freshly brewed coffee and food; its tagline, “Always Fresh, Always Delicious” rightly explains the brand policy.