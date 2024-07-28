Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain: Al Areen Holding Company, a leader in the real estate sector, announced that its residential project “Tilal” won Best New Residential Community Bahrain 2024 Award in the prestigious International Business Magazine Awards (INTLBM). This accolade affirms the company's commitment to providing exceptional residential projects that meet and exceed customer expectations.

The recently launched Tilal Development is one of the pioneering development projects within the Areen masterplan, scheduled to provide a sophisticated residential oasis aligned with the recent urbanization witnessed by the Kingdom of Bahrain. Tilal extends over an area of ​​93,600 m2 and includes luxury villas and townhouses designed to meet the unique lifestyle requirements of Bahraini families. Offering three, four and five bedroom options, each unit features high-quality finishes while prioritizing environmental sustainability and incorporating contemporary design trends.

On this occasion, Dr. Ahlam Zainal, CEO of Al Areen Holding Company, commented, “We are proud that Tilal has received this prestigious award and commend the hard work made by our team. This honor confirms our firm commitment to providing exceptional residential projects that meet the evolving needs of our customers, while also targeting sustainability, innovation and excellence in the Real Estate sector, in line with the goals of the Kingdom’s Economic Vision 2030.”

Additionally, Mr. Ahmed Khalfan, Chief Marketing and Sales Officer at Al Areen Holding Company and CEO of Tilal Residential Project, stated, “We are proud to receive this award, which highlights the exceptional potential of Tilal, as we hope it will constitute as a unique residential destination and an important addition to the real estate sector in the Kingdom of Bahrain. Tilal will provide a balance of high-end residential units, modern facilities and lend a new dimension to the lifestyle of those seeking luxurious residence and investment in destinations within the Kingdom. We are excited to witness this project’s transformation into tangible reality that adds great value to the residential and investment experience in the Kingdom.”

It is worth noting that INTLBM aims to highlight outstanding achievements in various sectors, including real estate, hospitality and finance.

Tilal is the third residential project within the master plan of Areen masterplan, which will soon be considered a leading upscale destination for residential developments, hospitality, tourism, entertainment, wellness, retail and F&B. It will include a new city with an area of 2 million m2 of which 1.5 million m2 is the total built-up, accommodating about 25,000 people, in addition to housing commercial offices, retail units, restaurants, hotels, health and educational facilities, and a range of residential communities.

The project is also distinguished by its location near Al Areen Wildlife Park and Reserve in the southern region of the Kingdom, and close to the Bahrain International Circuit and Al Dana Amphitheater. The project recently witnessed the opening of Raffles Al Areen Palace Hotel, the first of its kind in the Kingdom, which includes upscale one, two and three bedroom villas and private swimming pools.