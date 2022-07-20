TIER, the world’s leading shared micro-mobility provider offering electric vehicles ranging from e-scooters to e-bikes in KSA, has announced its first-ever introduction in Mecca to assist pilgrims during the Hajj Season.

TIER e-scooters and e-bikes are already available in Jeddah and across the capital, Riyadh, providing access to safe, environmentally-friendly, and reliable transport to residents and visitors.

KSA: TIER, the world’s leading shared micro-mobility provider, operating in cities such as Paris, London, Berlin, and Dubai, successfully launched its e-scooters in Mecca to facilitate the pilgrimage journey from Mina to Muzdalifah safely and efficiently by partnering with the Transport General Authority (TGA).

Providing ease in access to micro-mobility is a vital part of TIER’s DNA, and with that in mind TIER sought to provide pilgrims traveling to Muzdalifah from Mina the opportunity to commute efficiently, reducing the original 1.5 Hours journey by foot, to a quick 15 minutes with the use of one of TIER’s e-scooters. Due to the heavy traffic created around the holy season, TIER’s e-scooters were able to reduce the overall carbon emissions produced, whilst ensuring a safe journey due to its advanced safety features, including three independent brakes, grippy handlebars, wide tires, and an exceptionally bright light. The turn indicators offer 360° visibility and ensure riders can show their intended maneuvers safely.

Amir Melad, General Manager, Middle East of TIER, comments, “This has been a fantastic opportunity and milestone for TIER. To provide our e-scooters during the Hajj Season was a first-ever experience for the company, and allowed us to continue to provide residents and visitors to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with an accessible and reliable transport method, which is directly in line with our continued mission to change mobility for good. This initiative came into fruition thanks to our strategic partnership with TGA. We look forward to further solidifying our partnership and ensuring that TIER e-scooters and e-bikes are continuously available to residents and visitors in other cities across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.”

