This represents a major milestone in both companies’ plan to deliver affordable connectivity, underpinning their commitment to drive innovation in the IoT sector

Abu Dhabi, UAE: In a pivotal breakthrough in the on-going efforts to create a favourable framework for the next-generation Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity, Thuraya, the mobility arm of the UAE’s flagship satellite solutions provider, Yahsat (ADX: YAHSAT) and eSAT Global today announced that they have successfully completed an over-the-air demonstration of low-latency, direct-to-satellite IoT texting system by transmitting low-power IoT messages over Thuraya’s satellite network (Thuraya-2 Satellite “T2”).

This milestone is the first of several milestones that Yahsat expects to achieve via its investment in eSAT Global and Thuraya’s agreement with the company to develop a next-generation IoT platform. eSAT was able to send and receive messages of lengths of up to 320 characters over the T2 satellite with less transmission power (< 200 microwatts) than that used by a typical car key fob. This means that only minimal power is needed to transmit long-distance messages. The demo showed stable operations for a range of configurations, including those with a fingernail-sized antenna.



Other technologies, such as Narrowband-IoT (NB-IoT), consume more satellite transmit power and bandwidth for the provision of similar texting and messaging services. The reduced level of power and bandwidth consumption allow GEO-MSS satellite operators to regulate cost per message, generating significant savings for their customers, in comparison to other satellite-based messaging technologies. A further benefit of this approach is that very significant numbers of endpoint terminals can be simultaneously serviced under Thuraya’s coverage.



The successful demo provides strong impetus to Thuraya’s and eSAT’s efforts to effectively utilize the resources of existing GEO-MSS satellites and thus unlocks a new avenue of revenue opportunities for satellite operators in the IoT and texting markets.

Yahsat’s Group Chief Executive Officer, Ali Al Hashemi said, “This demonstration by Thuraya and eSAT Global underscores our mutual commitment to advance the fast-growing IoT sector. It is also a strong testament of the growing synergy between the business activities of leading satellite operators, with Yahsat and its mobility arm Thuraya at the forefront, and IoT solution providers. Having only just invested in eSAT Global in October 2022, we are pleased by the pace of this development. The new capabilities that are being implemented in our existing M2M/IoT ecosystem will enable us to offer even more compelling IoT solutions to Thuraya’s customers.”



eSAT Global CEO Rick Somerton said, “Achievement of this milestone is a critical step towards mass market commercial service initiation later this year. Customers are excited by the news, and we are receiving enormous interest in this new capability well in advance of the launch. Our prospective sales pipeline is already greater than one hundred million dollars. Within two years of commencement of operations we expect to double the number of IoT devices currently connected to satellites around the world.”



To learn more about eSAT Global technology, please visit https://www.eSATglobal.com.



About Yahsat

Al Yah Satellite Communications Company PJSC (Yahsat) is a public company listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) and a subsidiary of Mubadala Investment Company PJSC, offering multi-mission satellite services in more than 150 countries across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, Asia and Australasia.

Yahsat’s fleet of 5 satellites reaches more than 80% of the world’s population, enabling critical communications including broadband, broadcasting, backhauling and mobility solutions. Based out of Abu Dhabi in the UAE, Yahsat provides C, Ku, Ka and L-band satellite communications solutions for land, maritime and aero platforms to consumers, governments and enterprises. Its businesses consist of Yahsat Government Solutions, Thuraya, YahClick (powered by Hughes) and YahLink. Yahsat also participates in Hughes do Brasil, an equity partnership with Hughes, and Yahlive, an equity partnership with SES. In 2020, Yahsat began construction of Thuraya 4-NGS, the next generation telecommunications system for Thuraya, which is scheduled for launch in H1 2024 and expected to commence services in H1 2025.

For more information, visit: www.yahsat.com; follow us on Twitter: @YahsatOfficial

For investor enquiries, please contact: ir@yahsat.ae

For media enquiries, please contact: corporatecomms@yahsat.ae; Yahsat-ME@fgsglobal.com

About Thuraya Telecommunications Company

Established in 1997, Thuraya offers innovative communications solutions to a variety of sectors including maritime, energy, government, broadcast media, military, aerospace and humanitarian NGO. Thuraya’s superior network enables clear communications and uninterrupted coverage across two-thirds of the globe by MSS, global VSAT coverage and around the world through its unique GSM roaming capabilities. The company’s diverse range of technologically advanced and dependable mobile satellite handsets and broadband devices provide ease of use, value, quality and efficiency. Through relevant partnerships, Thuraya stays ahead by delivering solutions and supporting applications that meet the rapidly transforming nature of market demands. Thuraya remains committed to keeping everyone within reach in any circumstance by making accessible the essential tools required for vital connectivity.

For more information, visit www.thuraya.com; follow us on Twitter: @ThurayaTelecom

About eSAT Global

eSAT Global is based in San Diego and was founded in 2017. eSAT’s mission is to bring disruptive direct-to-satellite connectivity to low cost IoT and messaging devices. The direct-to-satellite connectivity solution is built around eSAT’s patented architecture using existing and highly reliable GEO MSS satellite platforms. The eSAT system’s unique combination of low cost, low latency, and global coverage is not matched by any other existing or proposed IoT connectivity solution, including the many proposed Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite systems.

For further information, follow us on LinkedIn.