UAE: Thumbay Labs, UAE’s leading healthcare diagnostics provider, has partnered with myAlfred, the UAE’s leading money saving app to provide the customers of InsuranceMarket.ae, the largest insurance platform of the UAE, to expand the reach of their diagnostic services. This collaboration further aims to ensure that individuals in Dubai and the UAE have enhanced access to the most comprehensive health insurance options available in the market.



Under the MoU, Thumbay Labs and myAlfred will work together to expand the availability and reach of diagnostic services to a policyholders of InsuranceMarket.ae The tie-up will facilitate seamless access to high-quality diagnostic testing, ensuring individuals can conveniently and efficiently address their healthcare needs. Furthermore, this collaboration will enable InsuranceMarket.ae to offer enhanced healthcare solutions to its customers through myAlfred. Thumbay Labs will provide valuable insights and expertise in healthcare diagnostics, empowering InsuranceMarket.ae to assist individuals in making informed decisions about their health insurance coverage.



"We are excited about our partnership with myAlfred & InsuranceMarket.ae," said Mr. Akbar Moideen Thumbay, Vice President of the Healthcare Division at Thumbay Group. "This collaboration aligns with our commitment to provide comprehensive healthcare solutions to the community, including diagnostic services. By partnering with InsuranceMarket.ae, we can assist individuals in making informed decisions about their diagnostic needs and ensure they have access to the best coverage options available. Together, we aim to enhance the availability and affordability of diagnostic services, empowering individuals in Dubai and the UAE to prioritize their health and well-being."

Through this partnership, Thumbay Labs and InsuranceMarket.ae aim to streamline the process of obtaining health insurance while prioritizing the importance of diagnostic services. By leveraging their respective strengths and resources, the two organizations strive to create a more integrated and accessible healthcare ecosystem in Dubai and the UAE, ultimately benefiting the community at large.



Meanwhile, Mr. Avinash Babur, Founder & CEO, InsuranceMarket.ae, stated: "We're thrilled to announce this exciting partnership with Thumbay Labs and myAlfred- two leading players in their respective sectors. This collaboration epitomizes our commitment to provide exceptional service and value to InsuranceMarket.ae policyholders, who will now enjoy exclusive offers on home collection for health check-up packages, blood tests, and more. At InsuranceMarket.ae, we continue to champion customer experience and value proposition, and this partnership allows us to take a significant step forward in that journey."



The collaboration between Thumbay Labs and InsuranceMarket.ae represents a significant step forward in enhancing access to quality healthcare services in Dubai and the UAE. It underscores both organizations' commitment to ensuring the well-being of individuals and providing them with the financial protection they need to face any medical challenges.



