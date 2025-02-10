Dubai, UAE – Thrifty Car Rental, a pioneer in mobility solutions and fleet management, has solidified its industry leadership by winning two distinguished awards at the Truck & Fleet Awards ME 2025. The recognition underscores Thrifty’s commitment to operational excellence, customer-centric services, and groundbreaking fleet innovations in the UAE.

The brand walked away with one of the most prominent awards - the prestigious Rental Car Company of the Year title, celebrating their exceptional customer service and convenient and innovative leasing solutions tailored for corporate and individual clients.

The team also received another prestigious honour, further underscoring the company’s dedication to maintaining a modern, well-maintained fleet that meets the diverse needs of their customers—Fleet of the Year.

The Truck and Fleet Awards is an annual event celebrating outstanding contributions in the automotive, logistics, and fleet management sectors. It spotlights companies that are redefining industry standards through innovation and service excellence.

Speaking on the achievement, Rahul Singh, Managing Director of Thrifty Car Rental, expressed, "Winning at the Truck & Fleet Awards is a reflection of our continued efforts to raise industry standards. Our team has worked tirelessly to provide cutting-edge mobility solutions, and this achievement reflects our commitment to delivering unmatched quality and service in the UAE’s evolving transportation landscape."

The Truck & Fleet Awards 2025 received nominations from top companies vying for recognition across multiple categories. Speaking about the Awards, Stephen White, Head of Content at Truck and Fleet Middle East said, "There is a real buzz about the mobility sector in the market, and every year we can see that the industry isn’t just evolving — it’s accelerating. We saw a lot of innovative approaches and real-world applications for AI from fleets, and new energy vehicles and brands come through our manufacturing categories.”

A panel of industry veterans and automotive experts meticulously evaluated each entry ensuring that only the most deserving brands were celebrated. Moving forward, White said, “The sheer pace of innovation whether in sustainability, electrification, or smart fleet management is breathtaking, and we are lucky to be covering it at Truck and Fleet ME."

With these prestigious wins, Thrifty Car Rental reaffirmed its market leadership and looks forward to continuing its journey of innovation, sustainability, and customer-focused excellence.

