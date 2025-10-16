Thornburg Investment Management (“Thornburg”), a global, privately-owned investment firm with $52 billion in client assets[1], today announced a new strategic partnership with Capital Strategies Partners (“Capital Strategies” to serve institutional and wholesale investors in Italy and the Middle East.

Through this collaboration, Thornburg will broaden its international footprint and provide investors in both regions with access to its UCITS fund range, including flagship strategies such as the Equity Income Builder Fund, Global Opportunities Fund and Strategic Income Fund.

“Partnering with Capital Strategies Partners represents a significant milestone in our ongoing international expansion,” said Jonathan Schuman, head of international at Thornburg. “Italy and the Middle East are important and growing markets for Thornburg, and we believe Capital Strategies’ deep local knowledge, long-standing relationships and proven expertise make them the ideal partner to connect investors with Thornburg’s differentiated investment solutions.”

Thornburg continues to strengthen its distribution network across Europe, Asia and Latin America. The addition of Capital Strategies underscores the firm’s commitment to providing exemplary service to its clients.

Daniel Rubio, founder and CEO of Capital Strategies, added, “We are delighted to partner with Thornburg Investment Management. Their track record in delivering high conviction global equity and multi-sector credit strategies complements the evolving needs of institutional and professional investors in our regions. We look forward to bringing Thornburg’s expertise to our clients in Italy and the Middle East.”

Riccardo Milan, country head for Italy at Capital Strategies, commented, “Italy continues to show strong demand for global, research-driven strategies. Thornburg’s disciplined investment approach and ability to combine performance with risk management will be highly relevant for Italian institutional and wholesale clients.”

Paolo Svetlich, head of sales at Middle East local business partner FMP Capital, added: “The Middle East is experiencing a growing appetite for high-quality international strategies. By working with Thornburg, we can provide our professional clients with differentiated solutions that align with their long-term objectives.”

This agreement further expands Thornburg’s global reach, reflecting the firm’s mission to deliver independent, research-driven and disciplined investment solutions that help investors achieve long-term financial goals.

About Thornburg

Thornburg Investment Management (“Thornburg”) is an active, high-conviction manager of equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative solutions. As a privately owned firm and with $52 billion1 in client assets as of 30 September 2025, Thornburg serves institutions, financial professionals and investors worldwide. The firm offers mutual funds, ETFs, closed-end funds, separate accounts and UCITS funds. Thornburg was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Santa Fe, New Mexico, with additional offices in Hong Kong and London. For more information, visit www.thornburg.com.

About Capital Strategies Partners

Capital Strategies Partners AV SA is a privately-owned firm regulated by the CNMV, specialising in identifying and representing top-tier, often unique asset managers. Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Madrid, the firm is composed of a diverse team of professionals with a global presence. Over more than 25 years, it has provided turnkey solutions for managers without local sales capabilities in Europe and Latin America, having intermediated over 25 billion U.S. dollars across strategies spanning multiple asset classes. For more information, visit www.capitalstrategies.com.