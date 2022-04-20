Thomas Cook & SOTC will offer a wide range of premium packages curated by Emirates Holidays, for holidays across Emirates’ global network of more than 120 destinations

Range of ready-to-book and personalized holidays will offer Emirates’ signature hospitality on flights, 24*7 assistance on holiday, premium accommodation, transfers, excursions and sightseeing

Added advantage of 20% bonus Emirates Skywards miles for frequent flier program members

Optional add-on services include Meet & Greet at Dubai International Airport (for Dubai destination), ‘Land & Leave’ baggage services

Mumbai: Thomas Cook (India) Limited, India’s leading omnichannel travel services company and its Group Company, SOTC Travel, have been appointed Preferred Sales Agents (PSA) for the Indian market by Emirates Holidays, the tour operating arm of Emirates Airlines. With a strong focus on India - one of the fastest growing markets for outbound travel, the partnership intends to target India’s Leisure, Business and B-Leisure segments with an attractive portfolio of both ready-to-book and personalised air-inclusive holidays across Emirates’ global network of more than 120 destinations.

Thomas Cook & SOTC’s strategic omnichannel model offers extensive touchpoints to customers: India’s largest retail holiday network and B2B distribution (across its owned stores, Partner franchise outlets and Preferred Sales Agents) coupled with the Companies’ website and call centres.

Customers and Agent Partners booking an Emirates Holidays with Thomas Cook India and SOTC can enjoy Emirates’ world-class flight services, including the airline’s award-winning entertainment and regionally-inspired cuisine with all Emirates Holidays bookings. Further, customers can avail complimentary meet and greet service at Dubai International Airport (for Dubai destination) as well as 20% bonus Emirates Skywards miles for their bookings. Customers can also enjoy additional benefits such as complimentary upgrades on meal and room plans during their journey.

Mr. Rajeev Kale, President & Country Head – Holidays, MICE, Visa, Thomas Cook (India) Limited said, “Being appointed the Preferred Sales Agents (PSA) for Emirates Holidays in India is a special win for us. This partnership reflects the confidence of Emirates Holidays in our leadership brands, the strength of our consumer base and our extensive reach across B2C and B2B segments, pan India.

With India positioned as one of the fastest growing outbound travel markets, the announcement of our partnership is perfectly timed: the reopening of India’s skies ushering in revival and growth of tourism.

Thomas Cook India offers customers and trade partners, the convenience and ease of our unique omnichannel network via our website, call centre and extensive retail outlets pan India. In addition to pre-packaged air-inclusive holidays and our experts look forward to curating special personalised itineraries to delight our discerning leisure, business and B-leisure customers.”

Mr. Daniel D’souza President & Country Head, Holidays, SOTC Travel said, “Our partnership with Emirates Holidays comes at a time when customer confidence in travel is back! This valuable partnership will benefit our customers with exclusive inclusions and add-ons on every Emirates Holiday. The UAE is not only a favourite for a quick weekend getaway or a leisurely vacation, but also a perfect stopover enroute global destinations on Emirates’ network.

We intend to target families, millennials, group of friends, young professionals, seniors, business and b-leisure travellers with an Emirates Holiday designed to delight. To sweeten the deal, our partnership brings a host of complimentary offers, special add-ons along with bonus reward points to benefit our valued customers.”

Mr. Bob Kabli, Senior Vice President Online Business Development and Emirates Holidays said: “India is a very important market for us and we are delighted to be working with Thomas Cook (India) and SOTC to bring the Emirates Holidays experience to a broad audience across the country. Our bespoke travel packages are sure to delight the discerning Indian customer who is looking for unique travel experiences that is backed by decades of travel expertise and the award-winning flight service on Emirates. Customers can enjoy a host of benefits and guaranteed savings when booking travel to their dream destination with Emirates Holidays.”

About Emirates Holidays: Emirates Holidays is the tour operating arm of Dubai-based Emirates Airline, extending the Emirates quality experience from the air to the ground. With over 20 years of experience in the travel industry, Emirates Holidays offers a wide array of holiday options in Dubai, the Indian Ocean and beyond.