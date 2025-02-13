Careem Rides shares the most commonly forgotten items by riders during Valentine’s week over the past two years - *spoiler alert* you may need it to pay for your dinner!

Don’t let cupid’s arrow wound your wallet this Valentine’s Day! Enjoy convenience and style, and enjoy 25% off your Premier Rides with Careem.

Dubai, UAE – Careem Rides, the region’s choice for facilitating reliable, convenient and stress-free everyday commutes through the Careem Everything App, is ensuring love is in the air this Valentine’s Day, with Premier rides primed to make trips to and from your Valentine’s plans one of extra style.

To celebrate the romance-filled occasion, Careem is making Valentine’s Day Premier car type trips more affordable and smoother than ever. On February 14th, Careem Rides users in Dubai will fall in love with the promo code “CupidRides”, for 25% off two Premier trips, capped at 30 AED.*

Simply select the sweetheart-adorned Premier car type emblazoned with a love heart in the Careem Everything App and enjoy a convenient ride to your date night in style, and with the highest rated Captains.

But make sure you don’t leave your thoughtful forget-me-not gift behind; a common occurrence around the year’s most romantic week, when ATM cards, phones, stylish sunglasses, sophisticated and sassy shoes, power ballad-playing AirPods, and sweet-smelling perfumes, have all been found in the backseat during Careem rides over the past 2 years. Save yourself from the heartbreak—keep your belongings close, but rest assured, Careem will always be there to help facilitate recovering items you could forget in the car during a ride.

How to book a Premier Careem ride on Valentine’s Day:

Open the Careem app and navigate to Rides.

Select your pickup and drop-off location

Choose the “Premier” ride option

Enter the promo code “CupidRides”

Press “Yalla” and await your Captain

To access Careem Rides, and request a premium ride for convenient, stress-free and luxurious trips, download the Careem app from the App Store, Google Play, or via direct Android download.