Muscat - The Zubair Corporation signed a partnership agreement with Liva Insurance, aimed at providing employees across the Corporation with access to special motor insurance packages and exclusive rewards. This strategic collaboration underscores the Corporation’s ongoing commitment to enhancing employee well-being and satisfaction.

Through this partnership, employees of The Zubair Corporation will benefit from exclusive offers on Liva Insurance's motor insurance policies. Beyond the exceptional value these policies offer, Liva Insurance’s customers will also gain membership to the Liva Insurance rewards program, which includes special discounts and deals across a wide range of lifestyle services.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Niels Bormans, Group Chief Executive Officer of The Zubair Corporation, said, "We are always looking for ways to offer added value and support to our employees. This partnership with Liva Insurance is another step towards ensuring our people have access to services that enhance their lives both professionally and personally. We are proud to collaborate with Liva Isnurance, a company known for its customer-centric solutions and commitment to customer satisfaction."

Hanaa Al Hinai, CEO of Liva Insurance, added, “Liva Insurance is delighted to partner with The Zubair Corporation, one of Oman’s leading conglomerates, to offer bespoke motor insurance packages and exclusive rewards to its employees. Our goal is to go beyond traditional insurance by offering a holistic approach to protection and well-being, and we are excited to bring these benefits to The Zubair Corporation’s workforce."

This partnership reflects The Zubair Corporation's dedication to fostering a supportive and rewarding workplace environment, as well as Liva Insurance’s commitment to providing value beyond insurance, ensuring employees not only receive industry-leading insurance packages but also enjoy meaningful lifestyle enhancements.

For more than five decades, The Zubair Corporation has been working to attract new expertise and innovations from around the world to the Sultanate and other markets in which it operates. It was one of the major institutions that contributed to establishing infrastructure at the national level, in addition to its pivotal role in the culture, tourism and industry sectors in their various fields. The Zubair Corporation includes a diverse group of distinguished companies, strategic business units and joint projects that spread alongside the Sultanate in the Middle East, India, the Far East, Europe, and the United States of America.

