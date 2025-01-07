Muscat, Oman – The Zubair Corporation successfully hosted students and faculty from George Washington University, under the Business and Cultural Exploration programme designed by the University. The programme was designed to introduce undergraduate and a few graduate students to the intricacies of conducting business in Oman by examining its economy, key industries, start-up ecosystems, and local culture.

Under this initiative, The Zubair Corporation crafted a day-long event with a unique opportunity for participants to experience Oman’s rich cultural heritage and gain valuable insights into its dynamic business environment.

The day commenced with an immersive tour of the iconic Bait Al Zubair Museum, guided by Hilal Al Siyabi, Chief Corporate Services Officer of The Zubair Corporation. The tour offered participants a deep understanding of Oman’s cultural legacy and its influence on the country’s modern practices. Following the museum visit, the attendees were introduced to The Zubair Corporation through a comprehensive induction session, which included corporate videos and a detailed presentation by Ali Shaker, Lead of the Zubair Enterprise Development Centre (Zubair EDC) and Sustainability Project in the presence of several officials from the Corporation and the Museum.

A dynamic Q&A session followed, where participants engaged with the speakers to explore The Zubair Corporation’s strategies and initiatives. The programme then highlighted the success story of an SME member company that had been established and supported by Zubair EDC, demonstrating the Corporation’s dedication to fostering entrepreneurship and innovation in Oman.

Hilal Al Siyabi, Chief Corporate Services Officer, noted, “This visit exemplifies our commitment to bridging cultures and fostering global partnerships. By sharing Oman’s business success stories and cultural heritage with international students, we not only enhance mutual understanding but also demonstrate the vital role The Zubair Corporation plays in driving innovation, sustainability, and entrepreneurship in the region.”

The event concluded with a visit to the Oman Oasis water factory, where students toured the facility for an in-depth look at the operations of one of Oman’s leading FMCG companies, showcasing its commitment to quality and operational excellence.

The visit underscored The Zubair Corporation’s commitment to promoting cultural exchange and knowledge-sharing on an international level. The Corporation was proud to provide George Washington University students and faculty with a meaningful and educational experience that blended business insights with cultural appreciation.

About The Zubair Corporation

For more than five decades, The Zubair Corporation has been attracting new expertise and innovative practices from around the world to Oman and other markets in which it operates. It remains one of the largest institutions which has contributed to the establishment of infrastructure at the national level, in addition to playing a pivotal role in the Culture, Tourism and Industry sectors. Today, The Zubair Corporation has a diverse portfolio of distinctive companies, strategic business units and joint ventures that are deployed alongside the Sultanate in the Middle East, India, Far East, Europe, USA, and Africa markets.

For more information, please contact:

Bosky Dutia

Communications & Marketing Specialist

The Zubair Corporation

Phone: 00968 95113492

Email: bosky.dutia@zubaircorp.com

www.zubaircorp.com