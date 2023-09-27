Explore the Jebel Jais Mountain with the newly designed 3km long Via Ferrata

RAS AL KHAIMAH, UAE — The Bear Grylls Explorers Camp in Ras Al Khaimah, nestled amidst the breath-taking Jebel Jais Mountain, is thrilled to announce it will be reopening for the new season on Sunday 1st October. Operated by RAK Leisure, this unique camp is the only Bear Grylls Explorers Camp in the world and promises an even more exciting and thrill-seeking experience for all adventurers.

Bear Grylls Explorers Camp offers an array of survival courses and activities designed to challenge adventurers of all ages. As a certified partner of Bear Grylls Survival Academy each survival course has been crafted by Bear Grylls OBE and his team. Adventurers are given the opportunity to unearth their inner wild spirit, discover their hidden compass, and learn invaluable survival skills.

A new addition for this season is the introduction of the thrilling Via Ferrata adventure, spanning 3kms through the mountainous terrain. Via Ferrata, which means "iron path" in Italian, uses steel cables and equipment for safety, allowing adventurers to explore steep mountain terrain with ease. This heart-pounding adventure includes high-adrenaline zip lines, swinging Burma bridges, and vertical climbing sections that will test courage and skills. To fully enjoy this experience, a head for heights is a must, as the routes include thrilling heights and breath-taking vistas. With three distinct routes to choose from, Via Ferrata caters to intermediate adventurers, from 14 years and above, seeking an adrenaline rush.

Chief Scout, Bear Grylls OBE, himself shared his enthusiasm, stating, “I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve created in Ras Al Khaimah. This camp is all about having some incredible adventure training, having fun, and developing a real inner strength. Outdoor challenges build us like nothing else, and the goal is for you to leave with memories and skills that will last a lifetime.”

Philip Durrell, Director of Adventure Activities at RAK Leisure, expressed his excitement for the new season saying, “We are delighted to welcome adventurers back to the Bear Grylls Explorers Camp for another season of unforgettable experiences. With the addition of the Via Ferrata, we are taking adventure to new heights. This camp is not just a place to visit; it’s a place to discover the explorer within you.”

At Bear Grylls Explorers Camp, there are a variety of programmes, designed to cater to a range of adventure preferences:

ESSENTIAL SURVIVAL: Learn the fundamental skills needed to survive in the wild during this fast-paced 4-hour course on the slopes of Jebel Jais.

WILD SURVIVAL: Dive deeper into Ras Al Khaimah’s harsh mountainous wilderness, learn advanced survival techniques, and leave exhausted but exhilarated.

PRIMAL SURVIVAL: Push yourself with this intense 24-hour survival experience, learn practical life-saving skills, and discover what it takes to truly thrive in nature. Suitable for 14 years and above with an accompanying parent or guardian.

FAMILY PRIMAL SURVIVAL: Bond with your loved ones and create lifelong memories as you conquer the wilderness together during this 24-hour adventure. Suitable for 12-16 years and above with an accompanying parent or guardian.

In addition to the courses, adventures can also experience a wide range of outdoor activity including abseiling, air rifle shooting, archery, high ropes courses, hiking, rock climbing and the new Via Ferrata.

After a day of activity and adventure, experience the magic of sleeping under the stars in either comfortable tents or cabins, and enjoy deliciously cooked meals by the campfire. The 16 cabins in the main campsite offer self-catering accommodation, each equipped with a private BBQ pit and picnic bench. Safety is paramount, and as such all necessary safety equipment is provided, as well as medical facilities on site, and 24-hour security.

The fearless team at the Bear Grylls Explorers Camp, are a crew of true adventurers who bring unparalleled expertise and passion to the wilderness experience. Ray Betts, the Camp Manager has served as Senior Instructor at the prestigious Bear Grylls Survival Academy in the UK and spent nearly a decade serving in the British Army. His active service has taken him around the world with roles including mine detecting and laying, demolitions and explosives and building defenses. Tembelihle (Tee) Batala, the Camp’s Chief Instructor, joined in 2021 and has quickly established himself as a force to be reckoned. He spearheads all school groups and team building activities, bringing his unique expertise to the forefront. Tee is renowned as one of the South Africa’s leading team building consultants making him the ideal guide to forge unforgettable bonds and memories at Bear Grylls Explorers Camp. In addition, Lauren-Mae Sparrow the Assistant Leader is a proud recipient of the Gold Scout Award. She’s no stranger to the world of adventure, having worked at both the Bear Grylls Survival Race and the Bear Grylls Gone Wild festival, under Lauren-Mae’s guidance adventurers are guaranteed a journey filled with excitement and camaraderie.

As the Bear Grylls Explorers Camp reopens its doors, it invites all adventurers to embark on a journey of self-discovery, courage, and unforgettable memories. Book your adventure today follow in the footsteps of Bear Grylls.

Listings information:

Bear Grylls Explorer’s Camp

Dates: Starting on 1st October 2023

Location: Jebel Jais, Ras Al Khaimah

Packages: Activities start from AED 50. Overnights start from AED 450.

Email: info@beargryllscamp.ae

Website: www.beargryllscamp.ae

About RAK Leisure (RAKL)

Established in 2014 by the Government of Ras Al Khaimah, RAK Leisure is a subsidiary of RAK Hospitality Holding (RAKHH) and is devoted to enhancing the lifestyles of Ras Al Khaimah’s residents and visitors by supporting the development of leisure venues that further strengthen the appeal of destination Ras Al Khaimah. As well as focusing on existing operations and attractions that include the world’s first Bear Grylls Explorers Camp and Jais Adventure Park, home to the world’s longest zip line, Jais Flight, the region’s longest toboggan ride, Jais Sledder, Jais Via Ferrata, Jais Sky Room and Jais Sky Tour, RAK Leisure is also responsible for the Puro food and beverage outlets that include the UAE’s highest restaurant, 1484 by Puro, Puro Café & Terrace, Puro Express and SYR.UP by Puro. RAK Leisure is constantly exploring opportunities and the development of new concepts, and its commercial activities are solely focused on dining and entertainment, leisure operations and hospitality services, as well as leasing and facility management at RAK’s Corniche Al Qawasim.

For more information, please visit https://rakleisure.com/

About BGSA:

Regarded as the most challenging and empowering survival course on the planet, the Bear Grylls Survival Academy (BGSA), launched in 2012, is designed to provide enthusiasts from around the world the opportunity to learn Bear’s extreme survival techniques. The current portfolio of courses are tailored to both adults and young explorers, in diverse locations including the mountains and forests of the UK, China, UAE, Greece and Australia. Launched in 2014, BGSA’s Team Building events a packed with exciting, fun, fast, dynamic challenges that can be delivered at any location and to any type of team or group.

About Bear Grylls:

BEAR GRYLLS OBE, has become known worldwide as one of the most recognized faces of survival and outdoor adventure.

Trained from a young age in martial arts, Grylls went on to spend three years as a soldier in the British Special Forces, as part of 21 SAS Regiment. It was here that he perfected many of the survival skills that his fans all over the world enjoy, as he puts himself against the worst of Mother Nature.

Despite a free-fall parachuting accident in Africa, where he broke his back in three places and endured many months in and out of military rehabilitation, Grylls recovered and went on to become one of the youngest climbers ever to reach the summit of Mount Everest.

He then went on to star in seven seasons of the Discovery Channel’s Emmy Award-nominated Man vs. Wild TV series, which became one of the most-watched shows on the planet, reaching an estimated 1.2 billion viewers.

Since then he has gone on to host more extreme adventure TV shows across more global networks than anyone else in the world, including five seasons of the global hit TV show Running Wild with Bear Grylls.

Running Wild has featured Bear taking some of the world’s best-known stars on incredible adventures. These include President Obama, Julia Roberts, Roger Federer, Will Ferrell, Zac Efron, Channing Tatum, and Kate Winslet, to name but a few.

He also hosts the Emmy Award-nominated interactive Netflix show You Vs Wild as well as Emmy Award-nominated National Geographic landmark series Hostile Planet.

He has also won two BAFTAS for his Channel 4 show The Island with Bear Grylls now in its sixth season.

Most recently Bear took Indian Prime Minister Modi into the wilderness which achieved a landmark record as the ‘world’s most trending televised event, with a staggering 3.6 Billion impressions’.

His autobiography, Mud Sweat and Tears, spent 15 weeks at Number 1 in the Sunday Times bestseller list and he has written over 90 books, selling in excess of 15 million copies worldwide.

He is an Honorary Colonel to the Royal Marines Commandos, the youngest ever UK Chief Scout, and the first ever Chief Ambassador to the World Scout Organization, representing a global family of some fifty million Scouts.

He is married to Shara, and they live between a houseboat on the Thames in London and a private island off the Welsh coast.

Bear’s life motto is simple: courage and kindness… and never give up!

