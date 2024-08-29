Test takers in the Middle East and North Africa who take their IELTS test on a computer can now receive their results in 1-2 days. This includes the following countries: UAE, Qatar, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, Egypt, Morocco, Tunisia, Algeria, Occupied Palestinian Territories, Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon and Libya.

The faster results support those with tight deadlines as part of their global study, work or migration applications.

James Shipton, Regional Director for Examination Services in MENA at British Council, said the quicker results demonstrates the IELTS Partners’ commitment to helping test takers achieve their life goals.

“We know an IELTS result is crucial to millions of people worldwide, who are chasing a place at a university, a visa, a new job, or a new life abroad. That’s why we are working even faster to provide our test takers with their results. We have innovated our processes to release results faster, whilst also providing a secure, fair and valid assessment. With over 12,500 recognising organisations around the world, an IELTS result sets our test takers apart from the rest,” James said.

Test takers in the UAE can now benefit from the British Council's exclusive IELTS Coach offer, which includes a free private lesson with a British Council teacher to boost their test preparation. This special, limited-time offer provides customised study plans and access to top-quality preparation materials, helping candidates maximise their potential and achieve their desired scores.

About IELTS:

IELTS is the International English Language Testing System, trusted by governments, employers, professional bodies and thousands of universities worldwide.

IELTS has set the standard for English language testing for more than 35 years, helping people achieve their professional, personal, and academic ambitions.

Jointly owned by the British Council, IDP IELTS, and Cambridge University Press & Assessment, our combined global presence and commitment to research makes us ideal providers of international English testing.

About the British Council

The British Council is the UK’s international organisation for cultural relations and educational opportunities. We support peace and prosperity by building connections, understanding and trust between people in the UK and countries worldwide. We do this through our work in arts and culture, education and the English language. We work with people in over 200 countries and territories and are on the ground in more than 100 countries. In 2022–23 we reached 600 million people.

For more information, please visit: www.britishcouncil.org . You can also keep in touch with the British Council through http://twitter.com/britishcouncil and http://blog.britishcouncil.org/ .