Dubai:- Mira Developments and Luxury Living Group Unveil Unprecedented Collaboration: Mira Villas designed by Bentley Home.

Mira Developments proudly unveils its historic partnership Mira Villas designed by Bentley Home, a community like no other. Strategically located in the heart of Dubai, this firsttime venture seamlessly marries the design aesthetics of Bentley Home with the vision of Mira Developments, forging a new era of quality living.

The launch event, held at the Bulgari Hotel, Dubai, welcomed over 100 esteemed guests, including industry leaders, partners, and media representatives. The event was hosted by regional celebrity, Enjy Kiwan.

Speaking at the event, Muaed Akalaev, Head of Sales at Mira Developments, expressed his excitement about the collaboration, stating, "This partnership marks a pivotal moment for the Dubai property market. Bentley Home represents an iconic brand synonymous with impeccable quality, luxury, and meticulous attention to detail."

Andrea Gentilini, CEO of Luxury Living Group, echoed the sentiments, emphasizing the significance of the collaboration for Luxury Living Group and the Middle East luxury market.

The launch event also highlighted the commitment of Mira Villas designed by Bentley Home to sustainable luxury in line with its positioning as the premier villa community in Dubai. The collaboration between Mira Developments and Luxury Living Group underscores a shared commitment to excellence, innovation, and environmental responsibility.

ABOUT MIRA DEVELOPMENTS

MIRA Developments, a pillar of the MIRA Group, specializes in constructing and managing residential and commercial properties in the Middle East. Apart from Mira Villas designed by Bentley Home, the company is currently developing Trussardi Residences in Al Furjan, Dubai, the first-ever branded residential property by the Italian fashion icon.

ABOUT LUXURY LIVING GROUP

For over 30 years, Luxury Living Group has designed, produced, and distributed Italianmade high-end furniture for some of the most important luxury brands on the international scene: Versace, Dolce&Gabbana, Trussardi, Bentley Motors, and Bugatti.

A success story marked by craftsmanship, experimentation, and fine materials brought to life by the vision, passion, and entrepreneurship of its founder, Alberto Vignatelli.

Luxury Living Group operates with 14 prestigious brand-owned stores: Milan (4), Forlì, Paris, London (3), New York, Los Angeles, Miami, Doha, Istanbul, and a network of 300 resellers spread around the world.

Launched in 2013, the Bentley Home collection celebrates the distinctive silhouettes and shapes synonymous with Bentley and translates these into a new language of interior design.

Furnished by/Designed by Bentley Home programme is available upon request and offers interior design services for Projects.