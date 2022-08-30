The Abrahamic Business Circle’s Investors Roundtable Dubai honoured MYRO International for bringing automation to construction.

Dubai, UAE - Ready to transform the construction technology industry, MYRO International is a one-of-a-kind mobile intelligent painting robot designed to bridge the gap between automation and the construction industry. Adding a new honour to its evolving list of accomplishments, the world’s first painting robot was recognized as ‘2022 Best Product in Construction Innovation’ by the Abrahamic Business Circle’s Investors Roundtable Dubai.

The award ceremony held at Fairmont The Palm honoured leaders and achievers, including high-profile individuals and institutions, as well as cutting-edge technology making remarkable breakthroughs in various industries. MYRO was celebrated for its revolutionary approach to robotics for construction, which demonstrates how autonomous tech can advance the industry.

Since its debut at GITEX 2021, MYRO, the world’s first smart painting robot for construction, has performed on multiple sites with well-known companies, such as EMAAR, ADIA (Abu Dhabi Investment Authority), ALEC, JOTUN, Larsen & Toubro and others.

With the aim to increase productivity, reduce construction timelines, reduce paint consumption (+30%) and provide consistent quality, MYRO is a user-friendly robot that can be controlled through any IOS or Android device. Highly cost-effective and safe, it is 10 times faster than manual labour with a 98% precision rate and is built for 24 hours of operation.

Reflecting on the award, Raul Silva, Chief Executive Officer at Mojay Global Holding Limited, said, “We are very thankful to the members of the Abrahamic Business Circle for honouring us with this prestigious award and for understanding exactly how MYRO helps the construction industry. It is transforming one of the key jobs in the field. This will not only aid construction companies - it will help progress automation in the industry.”

MYRO International is part of Mojay Global Holding Limited, a private investment holding company based in Dubai International Financial Centre. Mojay Global Holding Limited is a value-driven and diverse organisation created to ​​invest, advise, and manage businesses with accelerated growth potential as well as nurture new investment opportunities. The organisation’s expertise spans across industries including technology and robotics, mobility, FMCG, real estate, and financial assets.

As a private, exclusive members network, the Abrahamic Business Circle focuses on promoting global economic diplomacy through investments, working with governments and businesses in the Middle East and worldwide to build lasting global connections through investment and trade. Members include private investors, entrepreneurs, UHNWI, royal families, corporates and diplomats who concentrate on how entrepreneurship can create positive change and increase sustainability across the globe.

For more information on MYRO International, please visit www.mojay.com.