Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – Ready, set, race! Ferrari World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi is proud to announce that the world’s first Ferrari-themed Esports Arena is now open. This state-of-the-art attraction invites families and friends to enjoy an unmatched racing experience like never before.

A thrilling experience awaits at the world’s leading theme park, where guests can test their racing skills across 20 high-performance Gran Turismo simulators, including 14 for adults, 6 for kids, and 3 F1 simulators. The arena caters to racers of all ages and champions inclusivity, with two GT simulators designed for people of determination.

Guests can race on 9 official tracks, including iconic circuits like Monza, Imola, Silverstone, and Yas Marina, while choosing from 10 Ferrari cars—7 GT models and 3 F1 models. Each month, a new track will be introduced, offering fresh challenges and exciting experiences. The Ferrari World Esports Arena features a striking black-and-red design, paired with high-performance PCs, pro-grade equipment, and the latest consoles, to guarantee a fully immersive and thrilling racing experience.

Theme Park entry tickets will include access to the GT simulators until year end, while the F1 simulators are available at an additional fee starting from AED 60 per race.

Get ready to ignite the competitive spirit at Ferrari World’s Esports Arena—where first-time racers to seasoned pros can unleash the racer within!

Located on Yas Island, Ferrari World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi is right next to the ultimate adventure hub CLYMB™ Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. It is also just minutes away from the region’s largest indoor theme park Warner Bros. World™ Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, the world’s first and only Emirati-themed waterpark and the world’s largest indoor marine-life theme park SeaWorld® Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

For more information please visit: www.ferrariworldabudhabi.com.

About Ferrari World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi:

Ferrari World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, the award-winning Ferrari-inspired theme park operated by Miral Experiences, opened its doors to fans in 2010. The theme park celebrates the spirit of the legendary marque and is home to numerous thrilling rides, family-friendly attractions, state-of-the-art simulators, live shows, as well as popular seasonal events and festivities that bring together extraordinary performances from around the globe. Ferrari World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi is home to the world’s fastest roller coaster, Formula Rossa, as well as record-breaking roller coaster Flying Aces and the most immersive mega-coaster Mission Ferrari.

In 2020, Ferrari World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi launched the all-new Roof Walk experience for guests seeking a thrilling adventure. Additionally, the Park welcomed the state-of-the-art Family Zone. Designed to entertain guests of all ages, the Family Zone features four miniature versions of the theme park’s most iconic, record-breaking rides for the entire family to enjoy.

Since its inception, Ferrari World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi has been recognized by several leading industry awards garnering over 60 regional and international accolades. Most recently, the park was named ‘World’s Leading Theme Park’ for the fifth consecutive year by the World Travel Awards and Mission Ferrari won the title of ‘Thrills’ at the 2023 Blooloop Innovation Awards along with ‘Best Theme Park” at the 2023 MENALAC Awards and won a Gold Stevie Award in 2023.

