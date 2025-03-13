VAST InsightEngine powers AI-driven decision-making with real-time data ingestion, processing, and retrieval – unifying vector search, event-driven automation, and fine-grained security within a single high-performance data platform

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – VAST Data, the AI data platform company, today announced new enhancements to the industry-leading VAST Data Platform, making it the first and only system in the market to unify structured and unstructured data, into a single DataSpace that scales linearly to hyperscale – with unified enterprise-grade security. These new capabilities are redefining enterprise AI and analytics by combining real-time vector search, fine-grained security, and event-driven processing into a seamless, high-performance data ecosystem that powers the VAST InsightEngine, which transforms raw data into AI-ready insights through intelligent automation, enabling enterprises to build advanced AI applications, agentic workflows, and high-speed inferencing pipelines.

Organizations today face significant challenges in scaling enterprise AI deployments. AI models call for ultra-fast vectorized search and retrieval for fast access to the most up-to-date information, with AI-driven workloads requiring massive computational power and well integrated data pipelines. Enterprise AI applications involve sensitive data and mission-critical workflows, yet many AI pipelines lack enterprise-grade security, encryption, and governance controls that span all data sources.

To address these challenges, the VAST Data Platform now includes include:

Vector Search & Retrieval: The VAST DataBase is the first and only vector database that supports trillion-vector scale with the ability to search large vector spaces in constant time, making it both possible and practical to index all data and make it available to agentic workflows at any scale. With AI-powered Similarity search for real-time analytics and discovery, organizations can turn real-time data into AI-driven decisions by automatically embedding vectors for search and retrieval.

The VAST DataBase is the vector database that supports trillion-vector scale with the ability to search large vector spaces in constant time, making it both possible and practical to index all data and make it available to agentic workflows at any scale. With AI-powered Similarity search for real-time analytics and discovery, organizations can turn real-time data into AI-driven decisions by automatically embedding vectors for search and retrieval. Serverless Triggers & Functions: The VAST DataEngine is the first and only solution to create real-time workflows that don’t require background ETL tools or scanning to provide generative-AI access from source data. With event-driven automation for AI workflows and real-time data enrichment, this system can embed and serve context to agentic applications instantaneously, breaking down the barriers to real-time RAG in the enterprise to allow organizations to accelerate AI and analytics with high-speed queries, serverless processing, and automated pipelines that securely ingest, process, and retrieve all enterprise data (files, objects, tables, and streams) in real-time.

The VAST DataEngine is the solution to create real-time workflows that don’t require background ETL tools or scanning to provide generative-AI access from source data. With event-driven automation for AI workflows and real-time data enrichment, this system can embed and serve context to agentic applications instantaneously, breaking down the barriers to real-time RAG in the enterprise to allow organizations to accelerate AI and analytics with high-speed queries, serverless processing, and automated pipelines that securely ingest, process, and retrieve all enterprise data (files, objects, tables, and streams) in real-time. Fine-Grained Access Control & AI-Ready Security: VAST’s built-in enterprise-grade security context now offers advanced row- and column-level permissions, ensuring compliance and governance for analytics and AI workloads, while unifying permissions for raw data and vector representations.

As organizations embrace AI retrieval, and as embedding models continue to make exponential improvements in their understanding of enterprise data, only the VAST Data Platform can provide a unified, AI-ready solution that can meet the needs of extreme-scale agentic enterprises. The parallel transactional nature of VAST’s unique DASE architecture makes it possible to update vector spaces in real-time for the first time, and this shared-everything approach allows for all servers to search the entire vector space in milliseconds – enabling VAST InsightEngine to transform raw data into AI-ready insights instantly, empowering organizations to make decisions with maximum accuracy.

“Only two kinds of companies exist today: those becoming AI-driven organizations, and those approaching irrelevance,” said Jeff Denworth, Co-Founder at VAST Data. “In order to thrive in the AI era, enterprises need instant AI insights, enterprise-grade security, and limitless scalability – without worrying about managing fragmented tools or data infrastructure. The VAST InsightEngine is the only market’s first and only solution able to securely ingest, process, and retrieve all enterprise data – files, objects, tables, and streams – in real-time to make enterprise data instantly usable for accurate AI-driven decision making.”

-Ends-

About VAST Data

VAST Data is the data platform company built for the AI era. As the new standard for enterprise AI infrastructure, organizations trust the VAST Data Platform to serve their most data-intensive computing needs. VAST Data empowers enterprises to unlock the full potential of all of their data by providing AI infrastructure that is simple, scalable, and architected from the ground up to power deep learning and GPU-accelerated data centers and clouds. Launched in 2019, VAST Data is the fastest growing data infrastructure company in history. For more information, please visit and follow VAST Data on X (formerly Twitter) and LinkedIn.

Media Contact: vastdata@activedmc.com