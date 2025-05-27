Abu Dhabi – e& UAE, flagship telecom arm of e& has published a new whitepaper, “Shaping the Future: e& UAE’s 6G Vision,” presenting a bold, forward-looking framework for the next generation of connectivity. Building on its leadership in 5G—including a record-setting 5G-Advanced speed of 62 Gbps—the whitepaper outlines e& UAE’s strategic roadmap for 6G, a network paradigm that promises to connect the unconnected, power the immersive internet, and fuel intelligent digital transformation at scale.

Marwan Bin Shakar Acting CTIO, e& UAE, said: “6G is not just an evolution, it’s a revolution in how we connect, compute, and collaborate. With 6G, we are not simply preparing for a faster future—we’re building the foundational nervous system of a cognitive, secure, and sovereign digital nation. Our vision is to enable an intelligent infrastructure that underpins everything from XR and self-driving mobility to AI-Native networks and ubiquitous connectivity.”

Far beyond a leap in connectivity, the whitepaper presents 6G as an intelligent, sensing, and sustainable fabric that will empower digital societies, industries, and governments. With peak data rates anticipated in the terabit-per-second range and latencies dropping below one millisecond, 6G is set to power immersive experiences, autonomous mobility, Industry 4.0, and inclusive digital services at unprecedented scale and precision.

e& UAE charts a bold course for 6G

The whitepaper lays out a future in which the telecommunications network evolves into an intelligent, adaptive infrastructure—one capable of making autonomous decisions, securing national interests, and enabling next-generation services.

With the support of TDRA and global collaboration, 6G will be a cognitive, secure, and sustainable digital ecosystem that blends AI-native intelligence, integrated sensing, quantum-grade security, sub-THz spectrum, and non-terrestrial networks.

At the heart of this vision is the AI-native network—a foundational shift that embeds intelligence directly into the network’s core architecture. Rather than bolting AI on as an overlay, e& UAE’s approach integrates machine learning across all layers, from device to applications. This enables self-optimisation, predictive fault management, and fully autonomous service delivery; critical for the hyperscale demands of smart cities, autonomous mobility, and real-time industrial systems.

The whitepaper also explores Integrated Sensing and Communication (ISAC) as a core capability of 6G. By transforming communication nodes into distributed sensors, 6G networks will be able to “perceive” their environment, detect motion, accurately map terrain, track assets, and even assess structural conditions. This turns the network into a real-time environmental observatory, unlocking new dimensions in public safety, transportation, governance, and urban planning.

With the rise of quantum computing, the whitepaper highlights the urgent need for quantum-secure infrastructure. e& UAE’s 6G strategy incorporates post-quantum cryptography and secure-by-design principles to safeguard data and critical services against future quantum-enabled threats. This proactive stance ensures long-term resilience for public-sector systems and private enterprises alike.

Another transformative pillar is the integration of Non-Terrestrial Networks (NTNs), which are poised to become a native element of 6G architecture. This allows for uninterrupted coverage across deserts, oceans, air corridors, and rural regions, strengthening national connectivity while enabling use cases such as drone-based delivery, remote industrial operations, and in-flight communications.

The whitepaper also explores transformational use cases across sectors, from holographic telepresence and industrial digital twins to autonomous corridors and immersive tourism, many of which are already being pioneered within the UAE.

As the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) and 3GPP advance the global IMT-2030 framework, e& UAE is actively contributing to shaping the standards, use cases, and spectrum policies that will define the global 6G landscape.

“6G represents a leap from connectivity to cognition, where networks are infused with intelligence, environmental awareness, and the ability to act autonomously. This evolution will have a profound impact on how nations deliver public services, protect critical infrastructure, and drive economic growth. As we look ahead, the network becomes a strategic asset, designed to think, adapt, and elevate every aspect of digital life. From active participation in 6G standardisation to real-world trials of emerging 6G technologies, e& UAE is committed to being a key architect of the future digital fabric,” Bin Shakar added.

The full whitepaper is available for download at: Shaping the Future: e& UAE’s 6G Vision

-Ends-

Contact:

e& Media Office

Shilpa Villait

Nancy Sudheer

Amer Obaid

Noha Serageldin

Grace Eid

mediaoffice@eand.com

About e& UAE

e& UAE is the flagship telecom arm of e& in the UAE, built on a 5-decades legacy of connectivity excellence. Our mission is to deliver world-class superior connectivity experiences that fuel the UAE’s future-focused innovation.

Leveraging the latest world-class technologies, e& UAE aims to transform lives and industries, turning every connection into an opportunity for growth and every interaction into a transformative possibility.

We are focused on expanding our core services and digital marketplaces by enriching consumer value propositions that cater to new lifestyles and emerging demands beyond core telecom services, including health, insurance and gaming.

As a trusted enterprise partner, e& UAE continues to power entire industries with 5G and AI, delivering a tailored ecosystem of solutions to meet their connectivity needs and more, empowering them to automate, innovate, transform, and scale.

Strengthening our leadership position as an AI-powered telco, e& UAE delivers seamless connectivity, cutting-edge AI solutions, and sustainable innovation to uplift people and communities, and empower businesses and industries, so everyone thrives in a digital-first world.

To learn more about e& UAE, please visit: https://www.etisalat.ae.

About e&

e& is a global technology group committed to advancing the digital future across markets in the Middle East, Asia, Africa and Europe. With the group's financial performance in 2024 showing a consolidated net revenue of AED 59.2 billion and a net profit of AED 10.8 billion, e& continues to maintain its position as a financial powerhouse, reflected by its strong credit rating and solid balance sheet.

Founded in Abu Dhabi over 48 years ago, e& has evolved from a telecom pioneer into a technology group. Its footprint now spans 38 countries, offering a comprehensive portfolio of innovative digital services ranging from advanced connectivity, entertainment, streaming and financial services to AI-powered solutions, cloud computing, ICT, cybersecurity and IoT platforms.

The Group is structured around five core business pillars: e& UAE, e& international, e& life, e& enterprise and e& capital, each catering to distinct customer and market needs. These pillars empower e& to lead in various sectors, from telecom and digital lifestyle to enterprise services and venture investments. The ongoing strategic investments in AI, IoT, 5G and cloud services reinforce its leadership in the global technology landscape, driving the future of smart connectivity and innovation.

Driven by innovation, sustainability and a commitment to digital empowerment, e& is set on creating a smarter, more connected future for individuals, businesses and communities.

To learn more about e&, visit eand.com.