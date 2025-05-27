Dubai, UAE: ANAX Capital Financial Markets LLC, a Dubai-based financial services firm, marked its official launch with an exclusive event at Palazzo Versace. The evening brought together VIP guests, international celebrities, industry professionals, and media representatives to celebrate the company’s entry into the UAE’s dynamic financial sector.

The launch follows ANAX Capital’s recent milestone achievement of securing a First Category license from the Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) of the UAE (License Number: 20200000258). This regulatory approval authorizes the firm to offer trading in international markets, OTC derivatives/CFDs, and spot forex, positioning ANAX Capital as a new player in the region’s growing financial activities landscape. The company is backed by a capital base of AED 30 million.

Speaking at the event, Mrs. Tabinda Sanpal, Founder and Director of ANAX Capital, emphasized the company’s client-first philosophy and long-term vision: “Our goal is to provide both retail and professional investors with a sophisticated, reliable, and seamless trading experience. With the UAE being such a strategic market for us, receiving the SCA license is not just a regulatory milestone, it is a mark of trust. We are ready to begin operations from our offices in Aspin Tower, Sheikh Zayed Road.”

Mrs. Sanpal brings over a decade of experience from the UK financial markets, with a track record of strengthening operational infrastructure and ensuring regulatory excellence across capital market divisions.

Joining her leadership team and celebrating this event, Mr. Mitul Kapadia, COO of ANAX Capital, who brings over 13 years of experience in the capital markets outlined the firm’s core offering, secure access to international financial markets, including spot forex, CFDs, metals, indices, and direct trading in U.S. equities, futures, and options.

“Our mission at ANAX Capital is to meet the highest international standards in systems, controls, and service delivery. With strong governance and a qualified team, we aim to build lasting trust with clients, regulators, and stakeholders,” said Kapadia.

With a solid regulatory foundation and experienced leadership, ANAX Capital is set to play an active role in the UAE’s financial landscape. The company’s alignment with the UAE’s Securities and Commodities Authority reflects its commitment to operating with transparency and upholding the highest international compliance standards. This milestone was achieved with the support of Dexterity Management DMCC, the firm’s principal regulatory consultant, whose expertise ensured full adherence to SCA licensing requirements.

About ANAX Capital

ANAX Capital is a Dubai-based financial services firm offering wide range of brokerage, portfolio management, advisory with secure access to global financial markets, including forex, CFDs, OTC products, equities, futures, and options. Backed by a capital base of AED 30 million, the company delivers transparent advanced trading technology tailored to both individual and institutional investors. ANAX Capital Financial Markets LLC is licensed and regulated by the UAE Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) with First Category License (License No. 20200000258), ensuring full compliance with the highest standards of transparency, investor protection, and financial conduct.