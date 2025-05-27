GFH Capital (“GFHC”), a KSA based Subsidiary of GFH Financial Group (“GFH” or “the Group”), a leading regional financial institution, has announced a strategic partnership with The Commercial Real Estate Company K.P.S.C. (“Al Tijaria”). Under the agreement, Al Tijaria, a prominent Kuwait-based real estate company will act as a technical advisory for one of GFHC’s Logistics Funds and will gain exposure to the Group’s growing investments and exposures in the warehousing and logistics sector across Saudi Arabia and the wider Gulf region.

GFH Capital is delighted to work with Al-Tijaria as an experienced real estate company on this opportunity and is confident that this partnership will lead to developing a successful logistics platform regionally. This partnership underscores GFH Group’s growing reputation in structuring and delivering investment opportunities to its partners.

GFH Financial Group has significantly expanded its investments in the logistics sector, with an estimated exposure of approximately US$2 billion diversified across various logistics facilities, including cold storage, last-mile delivery hubs, and fulfillment centers, ensuring a diversified presence across the logistics value chain.

Al Tijaria remains committed to enhancing performance and delivering strong results by creating new opportunities and diversifying income sources across KSA, the GCC, and international markets. With a proven track record of delivering landmark projects, the company continues to pursue sustainable growth, strengthen shareholder value, and reinforce its financial position. Through this collaboration, Al Tijaria leverages GFH’s market expertise to capitalize on the growing opportunities within the logistics sector, further solidifying its strategic growth trajectory.

Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Razi Al Murbati, CEO of GFH Capital, said, “We are pleased to partner with Al Tijaria in this critical sector. It reflects the growing importance of logistics as a key driver of economic development in KSA and the wider Gulf and the strong opportunities this expansion is creating. This partnership aligns with our strategy to offer high-growth investments that deliver sustainable returns while also supporting regional development goals.”

Eng. Abdulmutaleb Marafie, CEO of Al Tijaria, added: “Foreseen partnership with GFH Capital provides us with unique access to the region’s rapidly expanding logistics market. Together, we aim to develop state-of-the-art infrastructure and create value for the investors.”

The collaboration reaffirms the commitment of both organizations to advancing logistics infrastructure, fostering innovation, and supporting the region’s economic diversification goals.

About GFH Group

GFH Financial Group, licensed as an Islamic wholesale bank by the Central Bank of Bahrain and headquartered at GFH House, P.O. Box 10006, Manama Sea Front, Kingdom of Bahrain is one of the most recognised financial groups in the Gulf region. Its businesses include Investment Management, Treasury & Proprietary Investments, Commercial Banking and Real Estate Development. The Group’s operations are principally focused across the GCC, North Africa and India, along with strategic investments in the U.S., Europe and U.K. GFH is listed on four stock exchanges in the GCC, including the Bahrain Bourse, Boursa Kuwait, Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) and Dubai Financial Market (DFM) where it is one of the most liquid and actively traded stocks.

About Al Tijaria

Established in 1968, The Commercial Real Estate Company K.P.S.C. “Al Tijaria” has evolved as one of the highly reputed brands in the Real Estate landscape of Kuwait. Al Tijaria is listed on Kuwait Boursa and was promoted to Priemer market in 2023 and was included into FTSE Russell Index in September 2024.

With one of the largest paid-up capitals in real estate sector of Kuwait and a solid business activity base in Kuwait featuring multiple prestigious office, residential, hospitality, commercial & entertainment projects, Al Tijaria has diversified and expanded its footprints both regionally in GCC and globally into MENA, USA and Europe through strategic investments into recurring assets as well as development projects.