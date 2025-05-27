Manama, Bahrain– Khaleeji Bank, one of the leading Islamic banks in the Kingdom of Bahrain, has announced the launch of its new promotional campaign for its credit cardholders this summer. The campaign offers clients the chance to enjoy an amazing summer holiday with rewarding cashback opportunities and cash prizes up to BD 3,000, in addition to a host of exclusive and premium benefits for all Khaleeji credit cardholders.

The campaign runs from 1st June until 31st August 2025, granting one winner the chance to win a cashback of up to BD 3,000 when spending BD 500 or more during the campaign. Additionally, four other winners will have opportunities to win cashback of up to BD 500 each, provided they spend any amounts using Khaleeji’s credit cards for summer travel expenses, booking airline tickets, hotel stays, shopping, and all other international transactions while travelling abroad during the summer holidays.

In addition to this exceptional offer, clients will enjoy a range of other exclusive benefits when transferring their outstanding credit card balances to Khaleeji. These benefits include a free three-month grace period, no down payment or minimum payment required, as well as the opportunity to earn up to 3% cashback. This includes 3% cashback on foreign currency expenditure, 2% on subscription services, and 1% at all other merchants.

On this occasion, Ms. Ameera Ahmed Al Abbasi, Head of Retail Banking at Khaleeji Bank, commented “At Khaleeji Bank, we are always keen to enhance our valued clients’ experience throughout the year, responding to their aspirations and providing added value by offering the best banking initiatives and services. In this regard, we are pleased to announce the launch of our credit card campaign for the 2025 summer season, through which we aim to make Khaleeji cards the first choice for our clients during their travels, enabling them to enjoy a fun and rewarding summer holiday.”

She continued “This new promotional campaign reflects Khaleeji’s ongoing commitment to providing banking solutions tailored to our clients’ needs all year round, encouraging them to maximise the benefits of their Khaleeji credit cards. I would like to take this opportunity to urge our valued clients to take advantage of this outstanding campaign, which includes exceptional opportunities for cashback and prizes of up to BD 3,000, as well as many other exclusive benefits and offers when transferring their outstanding credit card balances to Khaleeji. These benefits include a free three-month grace period, with no down payment and no minimum payment required, as well as the opportunity to earn up to 3% cashback. What sets the Khaleeji credit cards apart from others is that they are the only cards that allow clients to benefit from cashback in addition to earning Gulf Air miles, simultaneously. We wish all clients the best of luck and a wonderful summer using their Khaleeji credit cards during the holidays.”

Khaleeji is a leading Islamic Bank that strives to achieve clients’ ambitions through an Islamic Banking model that offers a comprehensive range of high quality Shari’a-complaint banking services and investment opportunities to individuals and companies.