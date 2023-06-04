A 78-year-old patient was transferred to the intensive care unit of a hospital after experiencing severe abdominal and back pain. He was diagnosed at the time with dissecting aortic aneurysm (type b), and it was found that he did not receive proper support for his condition.

The patient was transferred to the International Medical Center for its experienced medical teams and availability of modern technologies qualified to handle difficult and complex cases. The patient was admitted to the ICU, and after performing a contrast-enhanced CT scan of the entire aorta, the diagnosis was confirmed with dissecting aortic aneurysm, in addition to a new thoracic aortic dissection.

Dr. Ayman Ahmed, a vascular surgery consultant, studied the case and developed the appropriate treatment plan for the patient, which included taking necessary precautions to protect the spinal cord. The medical team had to overcome the challenge that the stents needed to be lined and long, which posed a high risk of increasing pressure on the spinal cord, potentially leading to paralysis in the patient's limbs.

To overcome this challenge, coordination was made with Dr. Isam Khoja, a neurosurgery consultant, to insert a spinal catheter to control the pressure on the spinal cord and prevent any damage during or after the treatment of the aortic aneurysm using stents graft.

After studying the CT scans and determining the appropriate measurements for the stents, the suitable stents were quickly provided. The patient was then taken to the operating room for treatment of the dissection. As for the nerves, the patient's condition remained stable without any complications, and he was kept under observation in the ICU for only one day. He then moved to his room after the medical team ensured the success of the operation by the grace of God. The patient was discharged from the hospital in good condition after two days of the operation.

The medical team that performed the operation consisted of Dr. Ayman Ahmed, a vascular surgery consultant, Dr. Isra Banjar, a vascular surgery specialist, and in coordination with Dr. Isam Khoja, a neurosurgery consultant, with the assistance of the anesthesia and nursing teams.