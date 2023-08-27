Women currently contribute 20% to the UAE’s GDP, and this is expected to increase to 25% by 2023

United Arab Emirates, Dubai: Celebrating Emirati Women’s Day, the University of Europe for Applied Sciences in Dubai (UE Dubai), a top ranked German university and the first German university to establish a campus in UAE, announced today the inauguration of the Women in Tech Scholarship, reinforcing its commitment to empowering and bolstering women in the Emirates in their pursuit of careers in the dynamic fields of science and technology.

The Women in Tech Scholarship is open for enrolment in the Winter 2023 and Summer 2024 terms and targets applicants interested in joining the Master of Science programmes, either Data Science or Software Engineering, scheduled to commence in October 2023. Through these cutting-edge programmes, students will acquire skills vital to navigating big data, emerging technologies, cloud computing, and machine learning. This opportunity is open to UAE nationals or residents who meet entry requirements. A panel of experienced professors will meticulously oversee the selection process, evaluating academic and professional achievements to ensure scholarships are awarded to the most deserving candidates.

Professor Maurits van Rooijen, President of UE and UE Dubai campus commented: “At UE Dubai, we are committed to cultivate a diverse community of experts in the realm of science, a community that mirrors the dynamic job market we envision. Proactively expanding educational pathways for women and being the first German university in the UAE, we are dedicated to empowering and unlocking the latent potential of female talents, promoting inclusivity, and catalyzing transformative growth within the job market. The ripple effect of scholarships that empower women, such as the Women in Tech Scholarship, will undoubtedly contribute to an elevated enhancement of digital transformations within our societies.”

The UE Dubai Women in Tech scholarship supports and empowers Emirati women, both nationals and residents of the UAE, in their scientific pursuits ensuring they are at the forefront of technological advancements and innovations. The scholarship aims to address gender disparities prevalent in science and technology and addressed by the 2023 World Economics Forum Reports. Just 29.2% of the science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) workers are women, and while they make up 29.4% in entry-level roles, these figures drop considerably in high-level leadership positions such as VP & C-suite.

The Women in Tech Scholarship programme holds the broader vision of enabling women who reside in the UAE to become agents of positive transformation within economies. By nurturing their potential and encouraging innovative thinking, the scholarship aligns with the insights uncovered by McKinsey Global Research. Their findings in 2015 highlight the immense potential for women's progression to contribute an astounding $12 trillion to the global economy.

With a rich legacy spanning over two decades in Germany, UE holds one of the highest accreditations within the country. The University of Europe for Applied Sciences’ degrees combine theoretical depth with practical knowledge, supported by a global network of 100+ partner universities and 150+ companies, including industry leaders like CANON, IBM, and Borussia Dortmund.

Strategically located at the heart of Dubai’s bustling business hub at One Central, Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), UE Dubai offers tailored academic excellence to meet regional market needs, fostering interdisciplinary skills in a multicultural setting, promoting collaboration, creativity, and global readiness. UE Dubai offers cross-campus mobility, online projects, and international knowledge exchange.

Applications for the Women in Tech Scholarship are now open. Applications submissions deadline is September 25, 2023. To apply and for more information, please visit: https://www.ue-germany.com/study-with-us/fees-and-fi1nance/ue-scholarships

