Muscat, Oman – The Sustainable City - Yiti, Oman’s flagship sustainable development and the pioneering net zero emissions community, has today announced the launch of The Arc, an iconic new landmark with a collection of 132 luxury serviced residences offering a modern living experience grounded in sustainability, wellness, and timeless architecture. Located within the heart of The Sustainable City - Yiti, The Arc marks the next chapter in the development’s mission to offer diverse, future-ready living options in line with Oman Vision 2040.

The Arc offers three distinctive residential collections, each thoughtfully curated to reflect a modern approach to coastal living, where comfort, elegance, and purpose intersect. Among them is a signature collection branded by Nikki Beach. Available in two, three, and four bedroom layouts, the homes feature expansive floorplans with panoramic sea and mountain views, as well as thoughtfully integrated smart home technology. Residents will enjoy seamless access to a range of amenities, including wellness hubs, pools, concierge services, and a private marina, all set within a walkable environment.

The development integrates energy efficient architecture, solar power, recycled water systems, local food production, and EV charging infrastructure, reinforcing The Sustainable City – Yiti’s broader commitment to net-zero living. Beyond the homes themselves, residents become part of a thriving ecosystem that brings together education, retail, culture, and innovation in one holistic, future-ready destination.

“Today’s residents are looking for more than luxury, they’re seeking meaning, wellbeing, and a genuine sense of place,” said Mahmoud Shehada, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer at The Sustainable City - Yiti. “With The Arc, we’re introducing a new chapter of luxury living, one that offers residents and investors access to a fully integrated, walkable community that combines coastal living with world-class infrastructure, wellness, education, and innovation. As Oman continues to position itself as a leading tourism and investment destination, we are expanding our residential portfolio and inviting people to be part of a resilient ecosystem where sustainability drives value, It’s a forward-looking investment in quality of life, community, and a more sustainable tomorrow.”

The launch of The Arc builds on the momentum of earlier residential sales successes including villas and The Plaza Apartments. With the city’s full handover on track for completion by the end of 2026, this latest milestone reinforces the project’s evolution into one of the region’s most ambitious and future-ready communities.

Developed by Diamond Developers in collaboration with Oman Tourism Development Company (OMRAN) Group, The Sustainable City - Yiti spans nearly one million square meters along the Gulf of Oman, and offers smart infrastructure, low-carbon living and sustainable tourism.

The wider development will include residential, commercial, hospitality, and educational spaces, as well as two hotels, school, a nursery, an equestrian centre, an indoor sports complex, and outdoor leisure areas, all designed to foster a connected, resilient community aligned with Oman Vision 2040.

For more information or to register interest, visit www.thesustainablecity-yiti.com.

About The Sustainable City – Yiti

The Sustainable City – Yiti is set to be the first net zero emission community in the world, realizing the UN 2050 net zero targets by 2040. Located 30km from central Muscat, The Sustainable City – Yiti is a coastal development overlooking the Gulf of Oman and is a joint venture between Diamond Developers, the masterminds behind The Sustainable City brand, and Oman Tourism Development Company, part of OMRAN Group.

Aligned with Oman’s 2040 vision and designed to meet the highest social, environmental and economic sustainability standards, the live-work-thrive city follows the blueprint for low-emissions living, pioneered by The Sustainable City in Dubai.

Expected to be completed in 2026, The Sustainable City – Yiti will span approximately one million square meters and accommodate over 10,000 people in villas, townhouses and apartments. The city will feature state-of-the art facilities, urban farming, a central plaza with a mall, school and nursery, a rehabilitation center for people of determination, an indoor sports complex, access to a wide range of outdoor recreational activities, an equestrian center, two hotels and 132 luxury serviced apartments. Through on-site educational facilities, The Sustainable City – Yiti also presents opportunities for research and learning, enabling the essential transfer of sustainability knowledge.