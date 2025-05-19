Muscat, Oman – The Sustainable City – Yiti, a leader in sustainable urban living, is proud to announce its participation in the ongoing Oman Real Estate Expo 2025. Oman Real Estate Expo 2025 forms part of Oman Design & Build Week, Oman’s most prominent B2B exhibition and conference for the construction, design and real estate industry.

Following a series of appearances at various international and regional real estate events, The Sustainable City – Yiti’s participation at Oman Real Estate Expo further reinforces its position as an innovative leader in net-zero living.

Set to be the world’s first net-zero community aligned with the UN’s 2050 sustainability goals, The Sustainable City – Yiti will present its innovative approach to sustainable living at Oman Real Estate Expo 2025. Attendees at the event have the opportunity to discover the community’s groundbreaking design integrating renewable energy, water recycling, waste diversion, and urban farming, creating a self-sufficient, eco-friendly lifestyle.

The 20th edition of Oman Design & Build Week, which includes Oman Design & Build Expo, Oman Real Estate Conference and Oman Real Estate Expo, is currently taking place, until the 21st of May 2025 at Oman Convention & Exhibition Centre.

Underscoring the growing global demand for sustainable living, phase one of The Sustainable City – Yiti was a complete sell-out, with limited units still available in phase 2. Construction of the project is well underway.

About The Sustainable City – Yiti

The Sustainable City – Yiti is set to be the first net zero emission community in the world, realizing the UN 2050 net zero targets by 2040. Located 30km from central Muscat, The Sustainable City – Yiti is a coastal development overlooking the Oman sea and is a joint venture between Diamond Developers, the masterminds behind The Sustainable City brand, and Oman Tourism Development Company, part of OMRAN Group.

Aligned with Oman’s 2040 vision and designed to meet the highest social, environmental and economic sustainability standards, the live-work-thrive city follows the blueprint for low-emissions living, pioneered by The Sustainable City in Dubai.

Expected to be completed in 2026, The Sustainable City – Yiti will span approximately one million square meters and accommodate over 10,000 people in villas, townhouses and apartments. The city will feature state-of-the art facilities, urban farming, a central plaza with a mall, school and nursery, a rehabilitation center for people of determination, an indoor sports complex, access to a wide range of outdoor recreational activities, an equestrian center, two hotels and 132 luxury serviced apartments. Through on-site educational facilities, The Sustainable City – Yiti also presents opportunities for research and learning, enabling the essential transfer of sustainability knowledge.