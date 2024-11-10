Participation in Riyadh marks the latest in a series of prominent global real estate exhibitions

Muscat, Oman – The Sustainable City – Yiti is set to showcase its leadership in sustainable living at Cityscape Global 2024, taking in Riyadh, the Saudi capital. This participation marks the latest in a series of appearances at international and regional real estate events, reinforcing its position as a global model for net zero living.

The Sustainable City – Yiti will showcase the project’s commitment to sustainable living through comprehensive social, environmental, and economic sustainability strategies. The community's design minimizes environmental impact and maximizes quality of life, providing residents with significant cost savings, including up to 100% savings on electricity and up to 50% on water bills, all while maintaining zero maintenance fees. As an industry-leading community model, The Sustainable City offers top-tier amenities such as a school, mall, sports facilities, equestrian club, and an autism center, along with green spaces, car-free clusters, and farms that enhance the overall quality of life.

Having already participated in prominent real estate events across Germany, France, Greece, Russia, and India, The Sustainable City – Yiti has received a positive response from markets seeking sustainable living solutions. The rapid sell-out of Phase 1 highlights the strong demand for this innovative, environmentally responsible community model, which reflects a global shift towards sustainable developments that prioritize energy efficiency and quality of life.

“Our participation at Cityscape Global 2024 is an exciting opportunity to showcase The Sustainable City – Yiti’s innovative approach to sustainable living,” said Mahmoud Shehada, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer at The Sustainable City – Yiti. “The overwhelming demand and rapid sell-out of Phase 1 reflect a clear shift in buyer priorities towards communities that provide not only financial savings but also a meaningful commitment to environmental responsibility and quality of life. We’re thrilled to see such enthusiastic interest and look forward to expanding this model of sustainable urban living in new markets globally.”

Developed by Diamond Developers – a division of SEE Holding – in partnership with the Oman Tourism Development Company (OMRAN), The Sustainable City – Yiti is setting a benchmark for eco-friendly community developments in the region and beyond. Located along the Omani coastline near Muscat, The Sustainable City – Yiti is poised to become the largest operational sustainable community in the region, with a vision to be the world’s first net-zero-emission city by 2040. The development is designed around six pillars of environmental sustainability—food, energy, water, products, mobility, and waste—and will operate on 100% renewable energy, complete water recycling, full waste diversion from landfills, and 80% self-sufficiency in food production.

Construction of The Sustainable City – Yiti is progressing well, with completion targeted for 2026. Phase One of the development was fully sold out, and Phase Two is already seeing strong demand. Essential community features, including a sustainable school, remain on track for timely completion.

Following Cityscape Global, The Sustainable City – Yiti will participate in the Luxury Property Show in Shanghai in December 2024, supporting its goal of expanding into the Chinese market. Additional engagements at major real estate events are planned for 2025, further promoting the project’s commitment to sustainable urban living.

About The Sustainable City – Yiti

The Sustainable City - Yiti is set to be the first net zero emissions community in the world, realising the UN 2050 net zero targets by 2040. Located 30km from central Muscat, The Sustainable City - Yiti is a coastal development overlooking the Oman sea and is a joint venture between Diamond Developers, the masterminds behind The Sustainable City brand, and Oman Tourism Development Company, part of OMRAN Group.

Aligned with Oman’s 2040 vision and designed to meet the highest social, environmental and economic sustainability standards, the live-work-thrive city follows the blueprint for low-emissions living, pioneered by The Sustainable City in Dubai.

Expected to be completed in 2026, The Sustainable City – Yiti will span approximately one million square metres and accommodate over 10,000 people in villas, townhouses and apartments. The city will feature state-of-the art facilities, urban farming, a central plaza with a mall, school and nursery, a rehabilitation centre for people of determination, an indoor sports complex, access to a wide range of outdoor recreational activities, an equestrian centre, two hotels and 132 luxury serviced apartments under the Nikki Beach brand. Through on-site educational facilities, The Sustainable City – Yiti also presents opportunities for research and learning, enabling the essential transfer of sustainability knowledge.