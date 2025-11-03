Muscat, Oman – The Sustainable City – Yiti, Oman’s flagship sustainable development and the region’s pioneering net-zero emissions community, has achieved a major construction milestone, completing 17 million safe working hours without a Lost Time Injury (LTI). This remarkable achievement reflects the project’s uncompromising commitment to safety, quality, and human wellbeing,

Developed by Diamond Developers, a subsidiary of SEE Holding, in partnership with Oman Tourism Development Company (OMRAN Group), with on-site construction led by Sustainable Development and Investment Company (SDIC), The Sustainable City – Yiti applies rigorous safety and quality standards at every stage of delivery. These measures ensure execution with precision, efficiency, and an unwavering commitment to the health and safety of all on-site teams.

Mahmoud Shehada, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer at The Sustainable City – Yiti, said: “We believe operational excellence begins with people. Our goal is to deliver The Sustainable City – Yiti with uncompromising standards of quality and safety, ensuring timely progress and excellence in every detail, ensuring that everyone involved is supported with safety, respect, and wellbeing at the core. It is the dedication of our team that truly brings this vision to life. Reaching 17 million LTI-free man-hours on a project of this scale is a testament to the seamless collaboration between our project teams, consultants, contractors, and our partners at SDIC and Omran”

Eng. Abdelrahman ELHAG, General Manager of Sustainable Development and Investment Company (SDIC) said: “Safety is embedded into every stage of our on-site operations. Achieving 17 million LTI-free man-hours reflects the discipline, teamwork, and accountability of everyone working on The Sustainable City – Yiti. This milestone demonstrates that with the right systems, culture, and collaboration, large-scale construction can be delivered safely, efficiently, and to the highest international standards.”

The Sustainable City – Yiti is set to become Oman’s first community designed to achieve net-zero emissions by 2040. Its live-work-thrive model brings together renewable infrastructure, walkable neighborhoods, wellness and sports facilities, retail, education, hospitality, and more. Spanning nearly one million square meters, the development is committed to 100% water recycling, 100% waste diversion from landfills, and achieving up to 80% self-sufficiency in food production. The project exemplifies SEE Holding’s ability to unite innovation, sustainability, and safety to deliver transformative communities for future generations.

About The Sustainable City – Yiti

The Sustainable City – Yiti is set to be the first net zero emission community in the world, realizing the UN 2050 net zero targets by 2040. Located 30km from central Muscat, The Sustainable City – Yiti is a coastal development overlooking the Oman sea and is a joint venture between SEE Holding, the creator of The Sustainable City brand, and OMRAN Group he leader in ITC developments.

Aligned with Oman’s 2040 vision and designed to meet the highest social, environmental and economic sustainability standards, the live-work-thrive city follows the blueprint for low-emissions living, pioneered by The Sustainable City in Dubai.

The Sustainable City – Yiti will span approximately one million square meters and accommodate over 10,000 people in villas, townhouses and apartments. The city will feature state-of-the art facilities, urban farming, a central plaza with a mall, school and nursery, a rehabilitation center for people of determination, an indoor sports complex, access to a wide range of outdoor recreational activities, an equestrian center, two hotels and 132 luxury serviced apartments. Through on-site educational facilities, The Sustainable City – Yiti also presents opportunities for research and learning, enabling the essential transfer of sustainability knowledge.