Dubai, United Arabi Emirates – The Starbucks Foundation and Alshaya Group, a longstanding Starbucks licensee in the Middle East, North Africa (MENA) and Türkiye, announced today the launch of the ‘EmpowerME’ program – a transformative three-year partnership to engage and upskill 250,000 youth across the region.

The initiative will provide a total of US$6 million to local nonprofit organizations in the region to support mentorship programs, skills development, and career readiness, with the goal of uplifting and positively impacting young people in these communities. Grants have been allocated to INJAZ Al-Arab/JA MENA, part of JA (Junior Achievement) Worldwide, and the Habitat Association for the initial launch of the EmpowerME program.

Mohammed Alshaya, Executive Chairman of Alshaya Group, said: “The Alshaya Group has always been invested in empowering and upskilling youth, who are the leaders and change agents of tomorrow. Together with The Starbucks Foundation, we are proud to launch the ‘EmpowerME’ program that will have a big impact in transforming communities in the region. Partnering with these global youth organizations – INJAZ Al-Arab and Habitat Association is critical to support the needs of youth and helping them realize their full potential.”

Brian Niccol, Chairman and CEO, Starbucks Coffee Company, said: “For more than a decade, The Starbucks Foundation and the Alshaya Group have joined together to advance economic opportunity and build better futures for young people across the Middle East. I’m confident our latest investment in EmpowerME will help upskill thousands of young people in the region and support them as they grow their careers."

Empowering youth with lifelong skills

Building on a two-year partnership in the MENA region, the grant to INJAZ Al-Arab will enhance work readiness training and financial literacy for youth, with a focus on young women and displaced people across Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Egypt, and Lebanon initially, followed by Bahrain, Morocco and Qatar. Through this investment, the EmpowerMe program has already made an impact, with over 10,000 youth participating in INJAZ Al-Arab’s tailored programs across Egypt, Kuwait, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE.

“The skills gap in the Middle East and North Africa is one of the highest in the world and despite significant effort by regional governments and the private sector, youth unemployment persists. Akef Aqrabawi, President & CEO of INJAZ Al-Arab/JA MENA, said. “We are confident that INJAZ Al-Arab, The Starbucks Foundation and Alshaya Group will empower the region’s young people with the skills and experience they need to get future-ready and be productive members of their community. From job shadowing and mentoring opportunities to skill-building classes and financial literacy training, our partnership will help youth in the MENA to hone their skillset and mindset to start their careers, manage their finances, achieve their aspirations, and build thriving communities.”

The grant to Habitat Association will enhance digital literacy and communication skills by supporting entrepreneurship programs and offering in-person training and workshops on career development and social and emotional well-being. This initiative will focus on young people in Türkiye, Kazakhstan, and Azerbaijan, while in Jordan, the programs will be implemented through its on-ground partner, Isnad. In December, Habitat Association hosted a Youth Summit for 150 youth volunteer project ambassadors in Türkiye and additional programs are expected in the coming months.

Bora Caldu, Chair of the Executive Committee of Habitat Association, said: “As Habitat Association, we have been working diligently for many years in the fields of digital transformation and entrepreneurship to ensure that young people become actors shaping both today and the future. The 'EmpowerMe Program,' which we have launched through a partnership with The Starbucks Foundation and Alshaya Group, aims to enhance the digital skills of young people, support their entrepreneurial journeys, and spread social impact across the community. Through this new partnership, we will always stand by young people as they turn their dreams into reality, because we know that young people are not only the leaders of tomorrow but also the partners of today.”

As one of Starbucks largest and longest standing licensed partners globally, Alshaya Group has operated Starbucks in the Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye region since 1999. Today, Alshaya Group employs 19,000 local green apron partners (employees) across nearly 2,000 Starbucks stores.

The Starbucks Foundation and Alshaya Group have a long history of supporting young people and communities in the Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye. Programs including the launch of Shared Planet™ Youth Action Grants in 2008, Opportunity Cafés initiative in 2016 and The Starbucks Foundation’s Global Community Impact Grants program since 2022 have taught young people skills for economic success. Additionally, both organizations have extended disaster response grants, offered humanitarian food aid in Gaza, provided relief for those affected by the Beirut port explosion, and supported recovery efforts following the earthquakes in Türkiye, Syria, and Morocco.

The Starbucks Foundation

The Starbucks Foundation strengthens humanity by transforming lives across the world, with a focus on enabling community resiliency and prosperity and uplifting communities affected by disaster. Established in 1997, The Starbucks Foundation is a Section 501(c)(3) charitable organization under U.S. law. Learn more at Starbucks Stories.

Starbucks at Alshaya Group

Starbucks® Coffee Company, operates in the Middle East, North Africa, Europe and Central Asia regions as a licensed franchise under the umbrella of Alshaya Group, one of the world’s leading brand franchise operators. As the premier purveyor of the finest coffee in the world, Starbucks seamlessly integrates global coffee expertise and local know-how.

Starbucks is all about inspiring and nurturing the human spirit , bringing together local communities and delivering memorable customer experiences. We work to ensure the highest standards of quality and excellence in bringing you an ethically sourced, high-quality cup of Arabica coffee. Serving up coffee and connections to draw our world closer, Starbucks at Alshaya Group currently operates more than 2000 stores in 13 countries in the region.

JA Worldwide

As one of the world’s largest and most-impactful youth-serving nonprofits, JA Worldwide delivers hands on, immersive learning in entrepreneurship, work readiness, and financial health. Delivering more than 17 million student experiences each year in over 100 countries. Operating in 13 countries across the Middle East and North Africa, INJAZ Al-Arab is the only non-profit organization in the region that harnesses the mentorship of business leaders to help inspire a culture of entrepreneurship and business innovation among Arab youth.

Habitat Association

Habitat Association (Habitat) is a non-governmental organization that produces social capacity-building and impact-oriented projects based on strong partnerships aimed at sustainable development and aligned with the digitalizing world. Since 1997, Habitat has been carrying out activities for all segments of society in 81 provinces of Turkey with thousands of volunteers, regardless of religion, language, race, political opinion, gender identity, or sexual orientation. Drawing its strength from international networks, knowledge, and the positive energy of its volunteers across Turkey, Habitat continues its work in the fields of entrepreneurship, digital transformation, and inclusive and sustainable growth. Harnessing the wealth of experience and know-how accumulated since 1997, Habitat actively supports the growth and empowerment of youth across the MENA region through its robust network of national and international partnerships.

About ISNAD

Isnad International Center for Empowerment and Development (ISNAD) is dedicated to creating opportunities for youth through both local and international development projects, recognizing and embracing their abilities and potential. By building alliances with local youth organizations, ISNAD strengthens their capacity to better serve young people. The organization focuses on key areas such as enhancing youth employability, fostering inclusion and diversity, promoting civic responsibility and engagement, and developing a global perspective for young individuals. ISNAD envisions collaborative communities shaped by empowered and actively engaged youth. Its mission is to empower young people, increasing their participation in the development process and driving positive change.