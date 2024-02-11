Riyadh: Today, on the sidelines of the Space Debris Conference currently hosted in Riyadh, the Saudi Space Agency signed a memorandum of understanding with Leo Labs with the aim of building a cooperative relationship in the field of space monitoring. The agreement aims to exchange expertise and knowledge related to space situational awareness and explore future collaboration opportunities. The signing was represented by His Excellency Dr. Mohammed bin Saud Al-Tamimi, CEO of the Saudi Space Agency, and Mr. Daniel Ceperley, CEO of Leo Labs.

Under the memorandum, the two parties will collaborate to support the growth of the Saudi space industry, develop research and development capabilities in space situational awareness data, and innovative applications to adopt best practices and responsible supervision of the low Earth orbit. They will also explore a comprehensive range of long-term benefits for the parties to the memorandum based on the possibility of the company's investment in the Kingdom. Additionally, they will deepen their cooperation in areas and projects related to the strategic contributions that the company can offer in the field of awareness, facilitate discussions with relevant entities to establish facilities and subsidiaries in the Kingdom.

According to the memorandum, the agency will explore opportunities available to the company and possible added value to the civil space business sector. Dr. Mohammed bin Saud Al-Tamimi, CEO of the Saudi Space Agency, stated that signing this memorandum reflects the Kingdom's commitment to developing and enhancing its space industry, reinforcing its role in space monitoring, and actively participating in finding solutions to the growing challenges in this field. He noted that the memorandum reflects a strong commitment to international cooperation and building strategic partnerships to achieve progress and innovation in the space sector. He also emphasized that the conference provides a full opportunity to work closely to enhance communication with leading entities in the space sector, improving monitoring and analysis capabilities, and actively contributing to addressing all challenges of peaceful space exploration, including debris.

