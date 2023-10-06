The Saudi National Bank (SNB), and Mastercard, the official sponsor of the UEFA Champions League, have partnered to launch the UEFA Champions League card portfolio, the first of its kind in the Kingdom, offering cashback credit card and prepaid card without annual fees.

This new launch came in line with SNB’s commitment to provide innovative and comprehensive payment solutions and within its continuous efforts to achieve one of its strategic aspirations to be the “Best Bank in Customer Service”, and through the partnership with Mastercard, where football enthusiasts can now access tailored solutions and benefits to connect them to their passion and love for the game, courtesy of Mastercard, the official partner of the UEFA Champions League.

Mr. Saud Bajbair Head of Retail Business Group at SNB said: “SNB holds a prominent position as a leader in the card business, offering a wide range of products including Cashback, LAK loyalty program. SNB remains committed to introducing new products that align with the aspirations and vision of the country, particularly in promoting sports, youth, and wellness. In a groundbreaking collaboration, and through this launch, SNB and Mastercard are introducing innovative product portfolio which marks the first of its kind in the kingdom, further demonstrating SNB's commitment to bringing innovative opportunities to its customers.”

“For more than 25 years, Mastercard has been connecting people to their passions through our priceless platform. We are delighted to join forces with our longstanding partners at SNB to bring to life consumers' love of the beautiful game through this exciting opportunity. Today, we are pleased launching a truly innovative and exciting product portfolio that delivers exceptional experience for the football enthusiasts and celebrating the great strides the Kingdom is making in this beautiful sport.” said Adam Jones, Country General Manager, MENA Central, Mastercard

The launch of the new card comes as a complement to the advanced services provided by the bank to its customers as part of its continuous efforts to develop alternative programs and services that meet the financial needs of its customers, targeting the youth.

The Mastercard UEFA Champions League credit card enables its holders to earn cashback for all purchases, in addition to obtaining many exclusive benefits, which include offers to win UEFA Champions League match tickets, smart payment plan service and special offers and discounts at global partner outlets related to the program. It also offers travel insurance coverage and airport experience provided by Mastercard Travel Pass which provides access to airport lounges worldwide.

The Mastercard UEFA Champions League prepaid card offers exciting benefits, including earning “LAK” Loyalty Program points for all purchases, to the chance to win UEFA Champions League match tickets and special discounts at global partner outlets part of the program available to all customer segments.

Customers can obtain the card directly by applying through the AlAhliOnline website, AlAhliMobile application or by visiting the nearest branch.

About The Saudi National Bank

The Saudi National Bank (SNB) is the largest financial institution in Saudi Arabia and one of the largest powerhouses in the region. SNB plays a vital role in supporting economic transformation in Saudi Arabia by transforming the local banking sector and catalyzing the delivery of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030. Its strategy is closely aligned with the Vision’s programs. SNB also leverages its position as the largest institutional and specialized financier in the Kingdom to support the Kingdom’s landmark deals and mega projects. SNB’s vision is to be a premier financial and banking service provider locally and regionally through the fulfilment of strategic aspirations: to be number one in revenues, number one in profit, the best in customer service, the best digital bank, and the employer of choice, and the best Shariah-compliant products service provider in the world. For more information, please visit: https://www.alahli.com/

About Mastercard (NYSE: MA) www.mastercard.com

Mastercard is a global technology company in the payments industry. Our mission is to connect and power an inclusive, digital economy that benefits everyone, everywhere by making transactions safe, simple, smart and accessible. Using secure data and networks, partnerships and passion, our innovations and solutions help individuals, financial institutions, governments and businesses realize their greatest potential. With connections across more than 210 countries and territories, we are building a sustainable world that unlocks priceless possibilities for all.