Dubai. UAE: The SAMENA Telecommunications Council Leaders' Summit 2025 will be held on May 26th in Dubai, bringing together renowned leaders, policymakers, regulators, investors, and industry executives from across the SA-ME-NA, Central Asia, Africa, Europe, North America, and ASEAN regions, and regional as well as global ICT and industry development bodies, including the ITU, DCO, GSMA, among others.

The SAMENA Council Leaders’ Summit 2025, being held with the chief-patronage of the UAE’s Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA), is organized with the strategic industry collaboration of Huawei, Mobily, WBBA, stc, ZTE, 7 Generation, as well as participation of members of the SAMENA Council.

Bocar BA, CEO and Board Member of SAMENA Council, inviting industry leaders to the Summit, has stated: “The Leaders’ Summit 2025 will highlight the importance of dialogue in transforming digital economies in a sustainable manner. This requires collaboration, investment, intelligent and secure integration of AI in the 5G environment, infrastructure expansion to underserved areas, and deploying creative applications and services that are dramatically reshaping the digital future. The SAMENA Council Leaders’ Summit, powered by legacy patrons and collaborators, is a critical platform for multi-stakeholder discussions and representation, and we invite industry leaders to join in the conversation.”

This annual leaders’ congregation will discuss the ongoing evolution of the digital landscape and the role of technology in driving economic growth and sustainable development. The theme of this year’s Summit, “Intelligent & Sustainable Transformation of Digital Economies,” reflects the urgent need for smart and sustainable approaches to accelerating digital transformation and achieving digital growth across the SAMENA Council’s markets of strategic focus, ahead of various global stakeholder meetings that will be held later in the year, including the G20 summit.

The SAMENA Council Leaders' Summit 2025 will delve into how governments, businesses, and regulators need to collaborate to ensure digital ecosystems and economies are organically powered by digital advancements, sustainable practices, and incentivization for all stakeholders—especially in terms of creating new digital experiences and maintaining investments in digital infrastructure. With tools such as the Digital Economy Navigator (DEN) available to guide digital progress across borders, it is essential to examine how policies, regulations, and investment strategies are evolving to support the digital future in this age of 5G, 5G-Advanced, AI, and techcos – and as government bodies aspire to enhance their delivery of citizen-centric services.

In addition to the strategic discussions, high-profile roundtables will be held during the Leaders’ Summit 2025, creating unique opportunities for in-depth dialogue on key issues among a diverse group of stakeholders. By-invitation meetings will include a G20 Inter-Ministerial Roundtable, which will serve as the preparatory meeting for pre-G20 discussions, specially organized by the SAMENA Council in collaboration with South Africa's Ministry of Communications, to foster dialogue among the private and government sector stakeholders from G20 countries as well as non-G20 nations.

Another important forum during the Leaders’ Summit 2025 will be the Multi-TRA Forum, chaired by TDRA-UAE, which will focus on regulators and government bodies from the GCC region. This forum will address strategies for leveraging 5G infrastructure to improve municipal and smart city service delivery across the region, highlighting the crucial role of telecom regulations and 5G infrastructure in facilitating seamless transformation among government bodies. The SAMENA Council Leaders’ Summit will also feature a roundtable focused on Space Development and WRC-27, another key roundtable on Cybersecurity.

Participants of the Leaders’ Summit 2025 will explore how operators, tech providers, government agencies, and enterprises of all profiles across multiple industries and economic sectors can accelerate the adoption of 5G, 5G-Advanced, AI, and other allied technologies in ways that not only foster growth but also ensure that digital transformation is sustainable and beneficial for all.

More information about the Leaders’ Summit 2025 will be made available on a by-request and by-invitation basis only