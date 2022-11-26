Dr Ghada Khalil, director of the Rowad 2030 project, implemented by the Ministry of Planning and Economic Development of Egypt, stated that the initiative aims to spread the culture of self-employment in light of the decline in the number of available jobs in the Egyptian government sector.

The initiative will be applied through educational approaches, offering grants to obtain a master’s degree in entrepreneurship in cooperation with Egyptian universities.

"The initiative, implemented through the One Million Entrepreneurs campaign, seeks to teach school students entrepreneurship via innovative ways." She said.

Added that ,The initiative has business incubators in several fields including artificial intelligence and tourism.it has won many titles, including the most sustainable project in the Arab world.

The project offers business incubators that provide seven types of services, including technological, administrative and accounting services for entrepreneurs.

Dr. Suzan Hamdy, Chief Financial Inclusion, Sustainability and Business Development Officer at Banque Misr, noted that financial inclusion cannot be achieved through one party, and partnerships must be concluded between multiple parties.

The bank has worked to help entrepreneurs overcome the challenges of education and financing, and it also seeks to financially educate entrepreneurs in 55 villages in Egypt, in addition to working with school students.

The bank provides microfinance with a minimum amount of EGP 3000 and above. It also has a business development center through which it provides administrative, accounting and legal services among others.

-Ends-