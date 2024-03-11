Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates – Prepare to be spellbound by the latest jewel in the crown of luxury hospitality in the region and beyond as The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Wadi Desert proudly presents its newest offering: the ultra-luxury “Signature Villas.” Poised to redefine opulence in the heart of the Arabian Desert, these opened on 01 March 2024, offering palatial retreats with a promise of an unparalleled blend of sophistication, exclusivity and natural beauty.

Nestled within the serene expanse of Wadi Khadeja, ensconced by a sprawling 1,235-acre private gated Nature Reserve, these exquisite villas invite guests on an unforgettable journey into extravagance. This exclusive offering comprises of eight private villas sprawling over an impressive 900 sqm (square meters). With a generous 490 sqm of livable space, each Signature Villa provides ample room for relaxation and rejuvenation. The epitome of luxury awaits within these meticulously designed abodes, ensuring an indulgent escape amidst the timeless allure of golden dunes. The villa positioning and spaciousness between them allows travelers to feel independently accommodated. For those early risers or late-night stargazers, there are ideal options as the resort offers four Sunrise Signature Pool Villas and four Sunset Signature Pool Villas for your choosing.

Step into a realm of unparalleled indulgence as you enter your secluded sanctuary from the prestigious private gated community of the Nature Reserve. A hospitable welcome awaits at your villa upon arrival from your private butler, who will serve you a signature welcome drink and provide refreshment towels, setting the stage for an unforgettable experience. Your butler will anticipate your every whim, offering unpacking and packing services, ensuring your stay is a symphony of rest, relaxation and luxury.

The spacious interiors exude luxury at every turn, featuring a master bedroom adorned with floor-to-ceiling windows, 65-inch TV, a freestanding bathtub, separate vanity area, en-suite and an outdoor shower, all complemented by a private terrace offering panoramic views of the desert landscape. The second bedroom is equally sumptuous, with twin beds, a terrace, 65-inch TV, separate vanity, and bathroom arrangements promising comfort and relaxation in equal measure.

The living room stands as a testament to refined elegance, offering a seamless fusion of luxury and nature. Floor-to-ceiling glass doors frame captivating vistas of the desert in a 360-degree view, while plush sofas, a 75-inch TV, and a 10-seater dining table create an ambiance of sophistication and warmth. The large Dining Bureau holds all your snack and beverage requirements with a complimentary minibar tailored to guest’s preferences and refilled daily.

Venture outdoors to discover a private dining area and a large 50+ sqm infinity pool with a pool deck featuring four sunbeds. The outdoor living area with sofa seating provides the ultimate setting for a truly enchanting experience overlooking the golden horizon. A fitness studio equipped with state-of-the-art TechnoGym equipment is available for those seeking to work out and stay fit in the comfort of their private villa.

Your needs will be well catered for with a separate pantry and nanny’s room, allowing the team to work away, ensuring every desire can be easily crafted and taken care of in a moment's notice.

Elevating the experience to new heights, guests have the option to awaken their senses daily with an in-villa breakfast prepared by a personal chef and served by the butler. Additionally, guests can indulge in nightly turndown amenities, sundowners tailored to their preferences and prepared freshly by the butler, served on the terrace, and enjoy a selection of board games available for family entertainment.

The allure of The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Wadi Desert extends far beyond its luxurious accommodations. Guests can embark on a journey of discovery with a myriad of leisure activities, including daily falcon and owl interaction, equestrian rides, and stargazing adventures. For wellness enthusiasts, The Rainforest experience awaits - a sanctuary of tranquility offering a range of 16 unique hydra-thermal rejuvenating interactions. The Ritz-Carlton Spa offers a treatments including Hydra Facials to signature Sand Tide therapies, ensuring a harmonious balance of mind, body and skin.

Stay includes 2-bedroom villa, private pool, butler service, complimentary amenities and beverage bureau, in-villa breakfast, 90 minutes spa treatment, nature drive or wildlife feeding experience and in-villa BBQ dinner.

For reservations and more information, please visit www.ritzcarlton.com/en/hotels/uae/al-wadi-desert

