Amman, Jordan — The Ritz-Carlton, Amman demonstrated its exceptional hospitality and world-class gastronomy over the past weekend, welcoming an array of distinguished international guests for a stay marked by elegance, comfort, and unparalleled service. Among them were participants in the Jordan International Food Festival (JIFF), reflecting the hotel’s ongoing commitment to elevating Jordan’s profile on the global stage.

The guest list included three Michelin-starred Chef Jacob Jan Boerma; celebrity Chef Joe Barza and Mrs. Joumana Salamé, Lebanese entrepreneur and co-founder of Hospitality Services. Their visit to Jordan was complemented by The Ritz-Carlton, Amman’s attention to detail, a testament to the luxury hotel’s commitment to unforgettable guest experiences.

In addition, The Ritz-Carlton, Amman brought its culinary artistry to JIFF with an exclusive VIP dinner on August 8th, hosted by award-winning Executive Chef Sudqi Naddaf alongside Michelin-starred Chef Jacob Jan Boerma. Limited to fifty guests, the evening offered a menu inspired by European precision with a Jordanian twist.

Guests were treated to a meticulously crafted dining journey that combined Chef Boerma’s internationally lauded techniques with Chef Sudqi’s mastery of local flavors and ingredients. Guided by a philosophy of contrast, harmony, and seasonality, the menu reimagined Levantine classics with refined artistry, from sheshbarak filled with wagyu beef and topped with jameed foam, to the olive oil sorbet. The collaboration marked a first-of-its-kind fine dining experience in Jordan, further cementing the hotel’s position as a pioneer in elevating the culinary landscape.

This year also marks The Ritz-Carlton, Amman’s third anniversary in the Kingdom. Beyond delivering exceptional hospitality, the hotel takes pride in contributing to the community by sourcing local talent from within Jordan, ensuring that each guest experience is infused with the warmth, authenticity, and pride in its people. Through its deep-rooted connection to the culture, The Ritz-Carlton, Amman continues to embody the gold standard of luxury, where global vision meets local authenticity.

