Amman, Jordan – The Ritz-Carlton, Amman is proud to announce it has become the first property in Jordan to receive the VERIFIED™ Responsible Hospitality Badge, a prestigious honor from Forbes Travel Guide. This recognition highlights the hotel’s deep-seated commitment to sustainability and responsible operations, reinforcing its leadership in Jordan's luxury hospitality.

The VERIFIED™ Responsible Hospitality Badge is a trusted third-party certification by that sets a global benchmark for environmentally conscious and socially responsible luxury. The comprehensive assessment evaluates a property's adherence to over 100 stringent standards, ensuring sustainability claims are rigorously checked. By earning this badge, The Ritz-Carlton, Amman reassures guests that it upholds its commitment to the environment and the community without compromising on the luxury and excellence for which it is known for.

The Ritz-Carlton, Amman thoughtfully integrates its corporate social responsibility program, Community Footprints, into every guest experience, ensuring that environmental stewardship and social impact are at the heart of its operations. Starting from the kitchen, the hotel’s food and beverage venues prioritize locally sourced ingredients, supporting Jordanian producers and reducing the carbon footprint. The culinary sustainability also includes innovative solutions such as transforming discarded eggshells into calcium powder and repurposing leftover coffee grounds into mouthwatering cookies.

This dedication extends to the hotel’s operations. The Ritz-Carlton, Amman uses energy-efficient lighting and has transitioned to rechargeable batteries across all departments. In event spaces, the hotel has implemented sustainable solutions like water pitchers instead of bottled water. Guests are also encouraged to participate in conserving water and energy through the in-room Linen and Terry Reuse Program. Additionally, all venues have implemented paperless menus to further reduce waste.

These extensive efforts are part of a broader commitment to Marriott’s Serve 360 program, which guides the brand's 2025 Sustainability and Social Impact Goals and aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. The VERIFIED™ Responsible Hospitality Badge is a powerful acknowledgment of this work, solidifying The Ritz-Carlton, Amman’s role as a leader in responsible luxury and demonstrating its dedication to creating a lasting, positive impact on Jordan.

About The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, LLC

The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, L.L.C., of Chevy Chase, MD., part of Marriott International, Inc., currently operates more than 100 hotels in 30 countries and territories.

Marriott International, Inc.

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of more than 7,000 properties in 30 leading hotel brands spanning 131 countries and territories.

