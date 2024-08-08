Dubai, UAE: The Residence Zanzibar has announced a series of resort enhancements, to help make stays at the magical resort on Spice Island even more breathtaking and memorable.

All 66 villas across the resort have undergone upgrades both inside and outs, and the road leading up to the resort has been re-surfaced to ensure a smooth and serene arrival for guests as they embark on their stay. There are now even more unmissable things to do within the resort and across the island, thanks to a new partnership with an excursion partner, and investments have been made in resort activities such as new water sport equipment. Young guests can also enjoy additions to the on-site Kids’ Club, and the property’s ongoing sustainability efforts continue with community programmes and water saving initiatives.

Villa upgrades: Guests can enjoy a refreshed room experience following a breadth of enhancements to all 66 villas. New AC units, bathroom upgrades, replacement of the private pool decks, and a wider selection of pillow options will together make stays even more comfortable.

A warm welcome: The once somewhat rough road leading up to the resort has been resurfaced, ensuring guests experience a serene, safe and comfortable journey on arrival and as they heads out on excursions around Spice Island.

Adventures await with new excursion partner: The Residence Zanzibar has partnered with a new airport and excursion service provider to offer enhanced services to guests. Key features include airport meet and greet, on-arrival face towels and water, in-car Wi-Fi, upgraded vehicles, and improved airport transfer and excursion services with additional meet and greet options.

Refreshed activities: An exciting selection of new recreational equipment has arrived at the resort, including jet skis, transparent kayaks, and a traditional Dhow Boat for sunset or day cruises to the mangroves. Guests can also enjoy deep-sea fishing and explore the underwater world through the resort's diving centre, which offers test dives, diving certification, and yacht rentals for half or full days.

Serene new villa landscaping: The resort has enhanced the landscaping for both garden and oceanfront villas. Garden villas now boast natural, lush gardens providing privacy, while oceanfront villas offer the luxury of having sand next to their pools, allowing guests to experience the sensation of sand beneath their feet right outside their villas. Furthermore, the resort has extensively planted various palms, coconut trees, flowering plants, and other tropical flora throughout its expansive 80-acre garden, ensuring guests can immerse themselves in a lush tropical oasis during their stay.

Endless fun for little guests at upgraded Kids’ Club: There is now even more fun to be had for young guests with the introduction of additional activities such as a trampoline, seesaw, snake and ladder game, a weekly activity programme, outdoor games, cooking classes for children, henna, and face or T-shirt painting sessions, along with various other engaging activities. Parents can also take advantage of a babysitting service.

Unforgettable culinary experiences across the resort: Pavilion Restaurant is open six days a week, providing an à la carte menu for all in-house guests (reservation of tables is required). Additionally, guests staying in-house who opt for the buffet restaurant for dinner can request a personalized à la carte dish to accommodate dietary restrictions or specific meal preferences. The resort features a unique firewood pizza oven, offering live pizza-making during the day. Guests can also participate in Swahili cooking classes and visit our nursery, which supplies basic herbs and some spices used in the infused cocktails served at the beach and main bars.

A commitment to sustainability: The resort is committed to sustainability, featuring its water bottling plant that provides water in glass bottles and a sewage treatment plant (STP) for recycling water. The linen change program conserves water, and they support the local community by purchasing fresh produce from local markets. We have eliminated single-use plastics and straws and are developing a three-acre spice farm, Earth Basket, which will cultivate local herbs, spices, fruits, and other plants, offering guests an immersive experience in local agriculture. Additionally, paper waste has been reduced by implementing IPTV, which displays menus and services that guests can book directly. Villa amenities are made from recycled materials or bamboo and wood, ensuring no plastic waste

Supporting the community: The Residence Zanzibar is deeply committed to supporting local communities and fostering sustainable development. A partnership with the local NGO Assalaam is central to these efforts, where the resort provides financial support and proudly showcases products made by orphans and widows in the on-site boutique, directly contributing to their development and empowerment.

Guest engagement in sustainability initiatives: The resort has launched a "Pack for Kizimkazi" progrmme, to support those living in the Kizimkazi by encouraging guests to contribute specific in-kind donations during their stay. This approach aims to create a positive impact without perpetuating a culture of dependency. By channelling support through targeted donations, the property strives to uplift the community in a respectful and sustainable manner.

For more information and bookings, visit: www.cenizaro.com/theresidence/zanzibar

